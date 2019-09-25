South Park

Liver Transplant

Season 23 E 2 • 10/03/2019

While filming the first scenes of their Biopic, the boys realize that Chinese sensors are having a huge impact on their story.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:05

I Didn't Stop to Think
South ParkS23 E1

Still locked up in the Detention Center, Cartman realizes he may have gone to far and tries to help Kyle.
09/25/2019
01:33

A Big Fatty
South ParkS23 E1

As the home-grown movement continues, a shadowy figure arises to stop it.
09/25/2019
00:36

Call Me a Towel
South ParkS23 E1

Randy develops a new sense of purpose and vows to make Tegridy the biggest weed brand in the country.
09/25/2019
01:18

Come On, China
South ParkS23 E2

Randy pleads his case in Chinese court.
10/02/2019
01:10

Oh, Bother
South ParkS23 E2

Randy takes decisive action to bring Tegridy to China.
10/02/2019
00:32

Drum Up a Little Business
South ParkS23 E2

Randy heads for China to create more opportunities for Tegridy.
10/03/2019
01:24

Crimson Dawn
South ParkS23 E2

Stan's new band, Crimson Dawn makes it debut at South Park's Autumn Fest.
10/03/2019
01:20

Healthy Competition
South ParkS23 E2

Randy learns he may not be the first one to have the idea of getting new customers in China.
10/03/2019
01:30

A Commitment to a Three Act Structure
South ParkS23 E2

Stan, Butters, Kenny and Jimmy begin work on the Crimson Dawn biopic.
10/03/2019
01:21

Do You Have Any Honey?
South ParkS23 E2

While working hard labor, in China, Randy meets a fellow inmate.
10/03/2019
00:52

Liver Transplant
South ParkS23 E2

While filming the first scenes of their Biopic, the boys realize that Chinese sensors are having a huge impact on their story.
10/03/2019
01:23

A Fat Diabetic Bear
South ParkS23 E2

Mr. Mouse confronts Randy.
10/03/2019
00:59

It's a Free Country
South ParkS23 E2

The Chinese censors shut down production on the Crimson Dawn biopic until Stan rewrites the script.
10/03/2019
00:57

It's a Real Thing
South ParkS23 E2

Randy and Mr. Mouse try to make a deal with China, but there's still one issue to be worked out.
10/03/2019
01:23

Write YOUR Story
South ParkS23 E2

Stan struggles rewriting the script for the Crimson Dawn biopic.
10/03/2019
00:44

All Hail Tegridy Weed
South ParkS23 E2

Randy's latest Tegridy commercial comes to China.
10/03/2019
01:03

Happy 300
South ParkS23 E3

The Marsh family and Tegridy Farms celebrate a milestone, but not everyone is as happy as Randy.
10/10/2019
02:18

Just a Little Prick
South ParkS23 E3

Cartman absolutely refuses to get his vaccination.
10/10/2019
00:45

Here Are Some Beads
South ParkS23 E3

Randy throws a one-man parade to share the big Tegridy Farms news with the town.
10/10/2019
01:04

I'm a Consciousness Objector
South ParkS23 E3

Cartman finds a loophole that lets him avoid getting his vaccinations and go back to school.
10/10/2019
01:41

It's Not Safe for Our Kids
South ParkS23 E3

All the families in South Park get together to debate the importance of vaccinations in their community.
10/10/2019