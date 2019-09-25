South Park

I Didn't Stop to Think

Season 23 E 1 • 09/25/2019

Still locked up in the Detention Center, Cartman realizes he may have gone to far and tries to help Kyle.

01:36

We ARE Americans
South ParkS23 E1

An anonymous tip leads I.C.E. to raid the Broflovski family's home and send them all off to detention camps.
09/25/2019
01:09

Government is Stupid
South ParkS23 E1

Randy takes his frustrations about home-grown weed to the City Council.
09/25/2019
01:24

Broflovski!?
South ParkS23 E1

Kyle and a group of other kids arrive at the Detention Center.
09/25/2019
01:05

You Can't Buy Tegridy
South ParkS23 E1

Randy's efforts to stop home-grown weed gets some support from another weed company.
09/25/2019
01:51

Creating a Mexican Joker
South ParkS23 E1

At the Detention Center, Kyle explains how villains are created.
09/25/2019
01:04

A Gift From God
South ParkS23 E1

Randy and Towelie argue about the future of Tegridy and Tegridy Farms.
09/25/2019
01:05

Puppet Show
South ParkS23 E1

The staff at the Detention Center stage a puppet show to teach the kids about the danger of Mexican Joker.
09/25/2019
00:57

It's a Hard Knock Life
South ParkS23 E1

Cartman joins Kyle at the Detention Center.
09/25/2019
00:49

I'll Grow My Own Weed
South ParkS23 E1

With his Tegridy in question, Randy starts to lose his grip on reality.
09/25/2019
00:48

Maybe This IS the Flashback
South ParkS23 E1

In an effort to stop Mexican Joker, the leaders of the detention center realize they may actually be creating Mexican Joker instead.
09/25/2019
01:05

01:33

A Big Fatty
South ParkS23 E1

As the home-grown movement continues, a shadowy figure arises to stop it.
09/25/2019
00:36

Call Me a Towel
South ParkS23 E1

Randy develops a new sense of purpose and vows to make Tegridy the biggest weed brand in the country.
09/25/2019
01:18

Come On, China
South ParkS23 E2

Randy pleads his case in Chinese court.
10/02/2019
01:10

Oh, Bother
South ParkS23 E2

Randy takes decisive action to bring Tegridy to China.
10/02/2019
00:32

Drum Up a Little Business
South ParkS23 E2

Randy heads for China to create more opportunities for Tegridy.
10/03/2019
01:24

Crimson Dawn
South ParkS23 E2

Stan's new band, Crimson Dawn makes it debut at South Park's Autumn Fest.
10/03/2019
01:20

Healthy Competition
South ParkS23 E2

Randy learns he may not be the first one to have the idea of getting new customers in China.
10/03/2019
01:30

A Commitment to a Three Act Structure
South ParkS23 E2

Stan, Butters, Kenny and Jimmy begin work on the Crimson Dawn biopic.
10/03/2019
01:21

Do You Have Any Honey?
South ParkS23 E2

While working hard labor, in China, Randy meets a fellow inmate.
10/03/2019
00:52

Liver Transplant
South ParkS23 E2

While filming the first scenes of their Biopic, the boys realize that Chinese sensors are having a huge impact on their story.
10/03/2019