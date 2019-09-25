South Park
It's a Free Country
Season 23 E 2 • 10/03/2019
The Chinese censors shut down production on the Crimson Dawn biopic until Stan rewrites the script.
Call Me a TowelSouth ParkS23 E1
Randy develops a new sense of purpose and vows to make Tegridy the biggest weed brand in the country.
09/25/2019
00:32
Drum Up a Little BusinessSouth ParkS23 E2
Randy heads for China to create more opportunities for Tegridy.
10/03/2019
01:24
Crimson DawnSouth ParkS23 E2
Stan's new band, Crimson Dawn makes it debut at South Park's Autumn Fest.
10/03/2019
01:20
Healthy CompetitionSouth ParkS23 E2
Randy learns he may not be the first one to have the idea of getting new customers in China.
10/03/2019
01:30
A Commitment to a Three Act StructureSouth ParkS23 E2
Stan, Butters, Kenny and Jimmy begin work on the Crimson Dawn biopic.
10/03/2019
01:21
Do You Have Any Honey?South ParkS23 E2
While working hard labor, in China, Randy meets a fellow inmate.
10/03/2019
00:52
Liver TransplantSouth ParkS23 E2
While filming the first scenes of their Biopic, the boys realize that Chinese sensors are having a huge impact on their story.
10/03/2019
00:59
00:57
It's a Real ThingSouth ParkS23 E2
Randy and Mr. Mouse try to make a deal with China, but there's still one issue to be worked out.
10/03/2019
01:23
Write YOUR StorySouth ParkS23 E2
Stan struggles rewriting the script for the Crimson Dawn biopic.
10/03/2019
00:44
All Hail Tegridy WeedSouth ParkS23 E2
Randy's latest Tegridy commercial comes to China.
10/03/2019
01:03
Happy 300South ParkS23 E3
The Marsh family and Tegridy Farms celebrate a milestone, but not everyone is as happy as Randy.
10/10/2019
02:18
Just a Little PrickSouth ParkS23 E3
Cartman absolutely refuses to get his vaccination.
10/10/2019
00:45
Here Are Some BeadsSouth ParkS23 E3
Randy throws a one-man parade to share the big Tegridy Farms news with the town.
10/10/2019
01:04
I'm a Consciousness ObjectorSouth ParkS23 E3
Cartman finds a loophole that lets him avoid getting his vaccinations and go back to school.
10/10/2019
01:41
It's Not Safe for Our KidsSouth ParkS23 E3
All the families in South Park get together to debate the importance of vaccinations in their community.
10/10/2019
02:16
Boo-Boo PresentSouth ParkS23 E3
After Cartman proves too much for them to handle, the parents of South Park realize they need to bring in an expert to get Cartman vaccinated.
10/10/2019