South Park

Season 23 E 2 • 10/03/2019

01:33

A Big Fatty
South ParkS23 E1

As the home-grown movement continues, a shadowy figure arises to stop it.
09/25/2019
00:36

Call Me a Towel
South ParkS23 E1

Randy develops a new sense of purpose and vows to make Tegridy the biggest weed brand in the country.
09/25/2019
01:18

Come On, China
South ParkS23 E2

Randy pleads his case in Chinese court.
10/02/2019
01:10

Oh, Bother
South ParkS23 E2

Randy takes decisive action to bring Tegridy to China.
10/02/2019
00:32

Drum Up a Little Business
South ParkS23 E2

Randy heads for China to create more opportunities for Tegridy.
10/03/2019
01:24

Crimson Dawn
South ParkS23 E2

Stan's new band, Crimson Dawn makes it debut at South Park's Autumn Fest.
10/03/2019
01:20

Healthy Competition
South ParkS23 E2

Randy learns he may not be the first one to have the idea of getting new customers in China.
10/03/2019
01:30

A Commitment to a Three Act Structure
South ParkS23 E2

Stan, Butters, Kenny and Jimmy begin work on the Crimson Dawn biopic.
10/03/2019
01:21

Do You Have Any Honey?
South ParkS23 E2

While working hard labor, in China, Randy meets a fellow inmate.
10/03/2019
00:52

Liver Transplant
South ParkS23 E2

While filming the first scenes of their Biopic, the boys realize that Chinese sensors are having a huge impact on their story.
10/03/2019
01:23

A Fat Diabetic Bear
South ParkS23 E2

Mr. Mouse confronts Randy.
10/03/2019
00:59

It's a Free Country
South ParkS23 E2

The Chinese censors shut down production on the Crimson Dawn biopic until Stan rewrites the script.
10/03/2019
00:57

It's a Real Thing
South ParkS23 E2

Randy and Mr. Mouse try to make a deal with China, but there's still one issue to be worked out.
10/03/2019
01:23

Write YOUR Story
South ParkS23 E2

Stan struggles rewriting the script for the Crimson Dawn biopic.
10/03/2019
00:44

All Hail Tegridy Weed
South ParkS23 E2

Randy's latest Tegridy commercial comes to China.
10/03/2019
01:03

Happy 300
South ParkS23 E3

The Marsh family and Tegridy Farms celebrate a milestone, but not everyone is as happy as Randy.
10/10/2019
02:18

Just a Little Prick
South ParkS23 E3

Cartman absolutely refuses to get his vaccination.
10/10/2019
00:45

Here Are Some Beads
South ParkS23 E3

Randy throws a one-man parade to share the big Tegridy Farms news with the town.
10/10/2019
01:04

I'm a Consciousness Objector
South ParkS23 E3

Cartman finds a loophole that lets him avoid getting his vaccinations and go back to school.
10/10/2019
01:41

It's Not Safe for Our Kids
South ParkS23 E3

All the families in South Park get together to debate the importance of vaccinations in their community.
10/10/2019
02:16

Boo-Boo Present
South ParkS23 E3

After Cartman proves too much for them to handle, the parents of South Park realize they need to bring in an expert to get Cartman vaccinated.
10/10/2019