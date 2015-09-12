South Park
Little Red Riding Kyle
Season 20 E 1 • 09/14/2016
Kyle confronts Cartman when he reads his rebooted fairytale to the Kindergarten class.
More
Watching
00:58
Listen Up!South ParkS19 E10
PC Principal announces he will be staying on as principal of South Park Elementary.
12/09/2015
00:48
Who is skankhunt42?South ParkS20 E1
The girls of South Park Elementary accuse Cartman of trolling their social member accounts.
09/14/2016
01:34
Our Anthem Needs to be UpdatedSouth ParkS20 E1
The US Senate approaches the only person capable of saving America, by rebooting the National Anthem.
09/14/2016
01:27
Will You Be Voting This Year?South ParkS20 E1
A pollster visits the Marsh, prompting disagreement between Randy, Sharon, and Stan.
09/14/2016
01:36
Roll The TapeSouth ParkS20 E1
At the Commander in Chief Forum, Mr. Garrison is forced to watch all of his campaign promises.
09/14/2016
00:47
Member Chewbecca Again?South ParkS20 E1
Randy indulges in Member Berries but notices a disturbing side effect.
09/14/2016
01:02
Skankhunt is Going to PaySouth ParkS20 E1
Cartman confronts Kyle in the bathroom about the pending gender war.
09/14/2016
01:43
Will She Sit or Stand?South ParkS20 E1
The entire town turns out to see who will sit or stand for the National Anthem at the Girl's Volleyball Game.
09/14/2016
01:45
Get Over ItSouth ParkS20 E1
Cartman addresses the Student Body on the Ongoing Internet Trolling of the girls.
09/14/2016
00:58
You Don't Like Memberberries?South ParkS20 E1
Kyle seeks advice from Mr. Mackey about Collective Guilt.
09/14/2016
01:05
Little Red Riding KyleSouth ParkS20 E1
Kyle confronts Cartman when he reads his rebooted fairytale to the Kindergarten class.
09/14/2016
01:01
I Have to Make Sure She WinsSouth ParkS20 E1
Mr. Garrison asks for help for his campaign advisors on how to keep his campaign promises.
09/14/2016
01:13
Just Do It, AlreadySouth ParkS20 E2
Counselor Mackey takes a desperate late night phone call from Scott.
09/21/2016
01:18
It's Guy HumorSouth ParkS20 E2
Gerald brags about the latest trolling of the school message boards to Ike, then fills Sheila in on their serious conversation.
09/21/2016
01:49
SkankHunt42 Gets to WorkSouth ParkS20 E2
in a late night session, Gerald trolls the internet as SkankHunt42.
09/21/2016
00:24
After-HoursSouth ParkS20 E2
Scott drops by for another counseling session with Mr. Macky.
09/21/2016
01:33
Could My Child Be a Troll?South ParkS20 E2
The parents of South Park Elementary attend a meeting about the dangers of internet trolls, and Sheila and Gerald try to understand why any one would troll the internet on the way home.
09/21/2016
01:15
Goodbye ForeverSouth ParkS20 E2
The kids at school come to terms with what happened to Heidi Turner.
09/21/2016
01:38
Remembering HeidiSouth ParkS20 E2
The kids all share, on Twitter, what Heidi meant to them, Meanwhile, the boys have a not so subtle conversation with Cartman about stopping the troll, @SkankHunt42.
09/21/2016
02:03
We Have to Make a StatementSouth ParkS20 E2
The girls, of South Park Elementary, make a plan to teach the boys a lesson. Meanwhile the boys try to stop Cartman, who they think is @SkankHunt42.
09/21/2016