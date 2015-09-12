South Park

Listen Up!

Season 19 E 10 • 12/09/2015

PC Principal announces he will be staying on as principal of South Park Elementary.

Business is Booming
South ParkS19 E10

With guns gaining popularity, Jimbo's Gun Shop is packed with new customers.
12/09/2015
01:21

Checking Privilege and Taking Names
South ParkS19 E10

PC Principal takes the fight to the ads.
12/09/2015
01:30

A False Sense of Paradise
South ParkS19 E10

Nathan explains how he got everything he ever wanted, including his new girlfriend Classi.
12/09/2015
00:52

We Don't Need You
South ParkS19 E10

The citizen's of South Park unite agains the last threat to their town.
12/09/2015
00:47

Come On, Classi
South ParkS19 E10

Leslie and Nathan plot to get PC Principal back to South Park. Meanwhile Jimmy tries to convice Classi to help him escape and spread the truth about ads.
12/09/2015
01:33

Kill them With Kindness
South ParkS19 E10

Stan helps Randy, Garrison and Principal Victoria come to a startling realization about who could be behind the ad plot.
12/09/2015
01:21

Aliens or Vampires
South ParkS19 E10

Stan begins to suspect his Dad might be involved in the PC plot. Meanwhile Randy, Garrison and Principal Victoria get closer to the truth about the ads.
12/09/2015
01:07

Not No Mimsy!
South ParkS19 E10

With his plan going so well, Nathan makes a fatal mistake allowing Jimmy to escape.
12/09/2015
01:07

Marsh vs. Marsh
South ParkS19 E10

Randy, Sharon, Stan and Shelley take the time to really listen to each other, by gunpoint.
12/09/2015
01:00

What Are You Planning, Dad?
South ParkS19 E10

Stan discovers his dad might be involved in the changes taking place in South Park.
12/09/2015
00:58

01:37

Who Can We Trust?
South ParkS19 E10

The boys take drastic steps to ensure their safety.
12/09/2015
03:59

Welcome to the Gun Show
South ParkS19 E10

Randy, Stan, Kyle, Jimmy face off at the South Park Gun Show for the final confrontation with Leslie.
12/09/2015
01:06

It Is Time for Nite-Nite
South ParkS19 E10

Cartman and his mom almost resort to violence in an argument over bedtime.
12/09/2015
00:48

Who is skankhunt42?
South ParkS20 E1

The girls of South Park Elementary accuse Cartman of trolling their social member accounts.
09/14/2016
01:34

Our Anthem Needs to be Updated
South ParkS20 E1

The US Senate approaches the only person capable of saving America, by rebooting the National Anthem.
09/14/2016
01:27

Will You Be Voting This Year?
South ParkS20 E1

A pollster visits the Marsh, prompting disagreement between Randy, Sharon, and Stan.
09/14/2016
01:36

Roll The Tape
South ParkS20 E1

At the Commander in Chief Forum, Mr. Garrison is forced to watch all of his campaign promises.
09/14/2016
00:47

Member Chewbecca Again?
South ParkS20 E1

Randy indulges in Member Berries but notices a disturbing side effect.
09/14/2016
01:02

Skankhunt is Going to Pay
South ParkS20 E1

Cartman confronts Kyle in the bathroom about the pending gender war.
09/14/2016
01:43

Will She Sit or Stand?
South ParkS20 E1

The entire town turns out to see who will sit or stand for the National Anthem at the Girl's Volleyball Game.
09/14/2016