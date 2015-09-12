South Park
Listen Up!
Season 19 E 10 • 12/09/2015
PC Principal announces he will be staying on as principal of South Park Elementary.
Business is BoomingSouth ParkS19 E10
With guns gaining popularity, Jimbo's Gun Shop is packed with new customers.
12/09/2015
01:21
Checking Privilege and Taking NamesSouth ParkS19 E10
PC Principal takes the fight to the ads.
12/09/2015
01:30
A False Sense of ParadiseSouth ParkS19 E10
Nathan explains how he got everything he ever wanted, including his new girlfriend Classi.
12/09/2015
00:52
We Don't Need YouSouth ParkS19 E10
The citizen's of South Park unite agains the last threat to their town.
12/09/2015
00:47
Come On, ClassiSouth ParkS19 E10
Leslie and Nathan plot to get PC Principal back to South Park. Meanwhile Jimmy tries to convice Classi to help him escape and spread the truth about ads.
12/09/2015
01:33
Kill them With KindnessSouth ParkS19 E10
Stan helps Randy, Garrison and Principal Victoria come to a startling realization about who could be behind the ad plot.
12/09/2015
01:21
Aliens or VampiresSouth ParkS19 E10
Stan begins to suspect his Dad might be involved in the PC plot. Meanwhile Randy, Garrison and Principal Victoria get closer to the truth about the ads.
12/09/2015
01:07
Not No Mimsy!South ParkS19 E10
With his plan going so well, Nathan makes a fatal mistake allowing Jimmy to escape.
12/09/2015
01:07
Marsh vs. MarshSouth ParkS19 E10
Randy, Sharon, Stan and Shelley take the time to really listen to each other, by gunpoint.
12/09/2015
01:00
What Are You Planning, Dad?South ParkS19 E10
Stan discovers his dad might be involved in the changes taking place in South Park.
12/09/2015
00:58
01:37
Who Can We Trust?South ParkS19 E10
The boys take drastic steps to ensure their safety.
12/09/2015
03:59
Welcome to the Gun ShowSouth ParkS19 E10
Randy, Stan, Kyle, Jimmy face off at the South Park Gun Show for the final confrontation with Leslie.
12/09/2015
01:06
It Is Time for Nite-NiteSouth ParkS19 E10
Cartman and his mom almost resort to violence in an argument over bedtime.
12/09/2015
00:48
Who is skankhunt42?South ParkS20 E1
The girls of South Park Elementary accuse Cartman of trolling their social member accounts.
09/14/2016
01:34
Our Anthem Needs to be UpdatedSouth ParkS20 E1
The US Senate approaches the only person capable of saving America, by rebooting the National Anthem.
09/14/2016
01:27
Will You Be Voting This Year?South ParkS20 E1
A pollster visits the Marsh, prompting disagreement between Randy, Sharon, and Stan.
09/14/2016
01:36
Roll The TapeSouth ParkS20 E1
At the Commander in Chief Forum, Mr. Garrison is forced to watch all of his campaign promises.
09/14/2016
00:47
Member Chewbecca Again?South ParkS20 E1
Randy indulges in Member Berries but notices a disturbing side effect.
09/14/2016
01:02
Skankhunt is Going to PaySouth ParkS20 E1
Cartman confronts Kyle in the bathroom about the pending gender war.
09/14/2016