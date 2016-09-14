South Park

Could My Child Be a Troll?

Season 20 E 2 • 09/21/2016

The parents of South Park Elementary attend a meeting about the dangers of internet trolls, and Sheila and Gerald try to understand why any one would troll the internet on the way home.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:02

Skankhunt is Going to Pay
South ParkS20 E1

Cartman confronts Kyle in the bathroom about the pending gender war.
09/14/2016
01:43

Will She Sit or Stand?
South ParkS20 E1

The entire town turns out to see who will sit or stand for the National Anthem at the Girl's Volleyball Game.
09/14/2016
01:45

Get Over It
South ParkS20 E1

Cartman addresses the Student Body on the Ongoing Internet Trolling of the girls.
09/14/2016
00:58

You Don't Like Memberberries?
South ParkS20 E1

Kyle seeks advice from Mr. Mackey about Collective Guilt.
09/14/2016
01:05

Little Red Riding Kyle
South ParkS20 E1

Kyle confronts Cartman when he reads his rebooted fairytale to the Kindergarten class.
09/14/2016
01:01

I Have to Make Sure She Wins
South ParkS20 E1

Mr. Garrison asks for help for his campaign advisors on how to keep his campaign promises.
09/14/2016
01:13

Just Do It, Already
South ParkS20 E2

Counselor Mackey takes a desperate late night phone call from Scott.
09/21/2016
01:18

It's Guy Humor
South ParkS20 E2

Gerald brags about the latest trolling of the school message boards to Ike, then fills Sheila in on their serious conversation.
09/21/2016
01:49

SkankHunt42 Gets to Work
South ParkS20 E2

in a late night session, Gerald trolls the internet as SkankHunt42.
09/21/2016
00:24

After-Hours
South ParkS20 E2

Scott drops by for another counseling session with Mr. Macky.
09/21/2016
01:33

Could My Child Be a Troll?
South ParkS20 E2

The parents of South Park Elementary attend a meeting about the dangers of internet trolls, and Sheila and Gerald try to understand why any one would troll the internet on the way home.
09/21/2016
01:15

Goodbye Forever
South ParkS20 E2

The kids at school come to terms with what happened to Heidi Turner.
09/21/2016
01:38

Remembering Heidi
South ParkS20 E2

The kids all share, on Twitter, what Heidi meant to them, Meanwhile, the boys have a not so subtle conversation with Cartman about stopping the troll, @SkankHunt42.
09/21/2016
02:03

We Have to Make a Statement
South ParkS20 E2

The girls, of South Park Elementary, make a plan to teach the boys a lesson. Meanwhile the boys try to stop Cartman, who they think is @SkankHunt42.
09/21/2016
01:20

I Want to End It All
South ParkS20 E2

Mr Mackey Counsels Scott Malkinson on a very sensitive topic... whether to quit Twitter or not.
09/21/2016
00:56

Hanging With the Bros!
South ParkS20 E2

The boys lead Cartman deep into the woods under the pretense of playing Counter-Strike.
09/21/2016
01:27

Wallowing in Misery
South ParkS20 E2

After another trolling attack, nothing can bring Gerald down.
09/21/2016
01:50

You Brought This on Yourself
South ParkS20 E2

The boys take matters into their own hands and confront Cartman. Cartman begs for mercy, but the boys do what needs to be done.
09/21/2016
01:24

I Made the News
South ParkS20 E2

Gerald gets the recognition he's been seeking and ups his trolling game.
09/21/2016
02:57

I Can't Fix You
South ParkS20 E2

After another attack on the internet, the boys discover that Cartman is not SkankHunt42. Meanwhile, the girls take decisive action against the boys of South Park Elementary.
09/21/2016
01:00

He Speaks the Truth
South ParkS20 E3

At a campaign rally, Garrison once again tries and fails to convince his supporters he is not fit to be President of the United States.
09/28/2016