South Park
Could My Child Be a Troll?
Season 20 E 2 • 09/21/2016
The parents of South Park Elementary attend a meeting about the dangers of internet trolls, and Sheila and Gerald try to understand why any one would troll the internet on the way home.
01:02
Skankhunt is Going to PaySouth ParkS20 E1
Cartman confronts Kyle in the bathroom about the pending gender war.
09/14/2016
01:43
Will She Sit or Stand?South ParkS20 E1
The entire town turns out to see who will sit or stand for the National Anthem at the Girl's Volleyball Game.
09/14/2016
01:45
Get Over ItSouth ParkS20 E1
Cartman addresses the Student Body on the Ongoing Internet Trolling of the girls.
09/14/2016
00:58
You Don't Like Memberberries?South ParkS20 E1
Kyle seeks advice from Mr. Mackey about Collective Guilt.
09/14/2016
01:05
Little Red Riding KyleSouth ParkS20 E1
Kyle confronts Cartman when he reads his rebooted fairytale to the Kindergarten class.
09/14/2016
01:01
I Have to Make Sure She WinsSouth ParkS20 E1
Mr. Garrison asks for help for his campaign advisors on how to keep his campaign promises.
09/14/2016
01:13
Just Do It, AlreadySouth ParkS20 E2
Counselor Mackey takes a desperate late night phone call from Scott.
09/21/2016
01:18
It's Guy HumorSouth ParkS20 E2
Gerald brags about the latest trolling of the school message boards to Ike, then fills Sheila in on their serious conversation.
09/21/2016
01:49
SkankHunt42 Gets to WorkSouth ParkS20 E2
in a late night session, Gerald trolls the internet as SkankHunt42.
09/21/2016
00:24
After-HoursSouth ParkS20 E2
Scott drops by for another counseling session with Mr. Macky.
09/21/2016
01:33
01:15
Goodbye ForeverSouth ParkS20 E2
The kids at school come to terms with what happened to Heidi Turner.
09/21/2016
01:38
Remembering HeidiSouth ParkS20 E2
The kids all share, on Twitter, what Heidi meant to them, Meanwhile, the boys have a not so subtle conversation with Cartman about stopping the troll, @SkankHunt42.
09/21/2016
02:03
We Have to Make a StatementSouth ParkS20 E2
The girls, of South Park Elementary, make a plan to teach the boys a lesson. Meanwhile the boys try to stop Cartman, who they think is @SkankHunt42.
09/21/2016
01:20
I Want to End It AllSouth ParkS20 E2
Mr Mackey Counsels Scott Malkinson on a very sensitive topic... whether to quit Twitter or not.
09/21/2016
00:56
Hanging With the Bros!South ParkS20 E2
The boys lead Cartman deep into the woods under the pretense of playing Counter-Strike.
09/21/2016
01:27
Wallowing in MiserySouth ParkS20 E2
After another trolling attack, nothing can bring Gerald down.
09/21/2016
01:50
You Brought This on YourselfSouth ParkS20 E2
The boys take matters into their own hands and confront Cartman. Cartman begs for mercy, but the boys do what needs to be done.
09/21/2016
01:24
I Made the NewsSouth ParkS20 E2
Gerald gets the recognition he's been seeking and ups his trolling game.
09/21/2016
02:57
I Can't Fix YouSouth ParkS20 E2
After another attack on the internet, the boys discover that Cartman is not SkankHunt42. Meanwhile, the girls take decisive action against the boys of South Park Elementary.
09/21/2016