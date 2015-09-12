South Park

Get Over It

Season 20 E 1 • 09/14/2016

Cartman addresses the Student Body on the Ongoing Internet Trolling of the girls.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:07

Marsh vs. Marsh
South ParkS19 E10

Randy, Sharon, Stan and Shelley take the time to really listen to each other, by gunpoint.
12/09/2015
01:00

What Are You Planning, Dad?
South ParkS19 E10

Stan discovers his dad might be involved in the changes taking place in South Park.
12/09/2015
00:58

Listen Up!
South ParkS19 E10

PC Principal announces he will be staying on as principal of South Park Elementary.
12/09/2015
00:48

Who is skankhunt42?
South ParkS20 E1

The girls of South Park Elementary accuse Cartman of trolling their social member accounts.
09/14/2016
01:34

Our Anthem Needs to be Updated
South ParkS20 E1

The US Senate approaches the only person capable of saving America, by rebooting the National Anthem.
09/14/2016
01:27

Will You Be Voting This Year?
South ParkS20 E1

A pollster visits the Marsh, prompting disagreement between Randy, Sharon, and Stan.
09/14/2016
01:36

Roll The Tape
South ParkS20 E1

At the Commander in Chief Forum, Mr. Garrison is forced to watch all of his campaign promises.
09/14/2016
00:47

Member Chewbecca Again?
South ParkS20 E1

Randy indulges in Member Berries but notices a disturbing side effect.
09/14/2016
01:02

Skankhunt is Going to Pay
South ParkS20 E1

Cartman confronts Kyle in the bathroom about the pending gender war.
09/14/2016
01:43

Will She Sit or Stand?
South ParkS20 E1

The entire town turns out to see who will sit or stand for the National Anthem at the Girl's Volleyball Game.
09/14/2016
01:45

Get Over It
South ParkS20 E1

Cartman addresses the Student Body on the Ongoing Internet Trolling of the girls.
09/14/2016
00:58

You Don't Like Memberberries?
South ParkS20 E1

Kyle seeks advice from Mr. Mackey about Collective Guilt.
09/14/2016
01:05

Little Red Riding Kyle
South ParkS20 E1

Kyle confronts Cartman when he reads his rebooted fairytale to the Kindergarten class.
09/14/2016
01:01

I Have to Make Sure She Wins
South ParkS20 E1

Mr. Garrison asks for help for his campaign advisors on how to keep his campaign promises.
09/14/2016
01:13

Just Do It, Already
South ParkS20 E2

Counselor Mackey takes a desperate late night phone call from Scott.
09/21/2016
01:18

It's Guy Humor
South ParkS20 E2

Gerald brags about the latest trolling of the school message boards to Ike, then fills Sheila in on their serious conversation.
09/21/2016
01:49

SkankHunt42 Gets to Work
South ParkS20 E2

in a late night session, Gerald trolls the internet as SkankHunt42.
09/21/2016
00:24

After-Hours
South ParkS20 E2

Scott drops by for another counseling session with Mr. Macky.
09/21/2016
01:33

Could My Child Be a Troll?
South ParkS20 E2

The parents of South Park Elementary attend a meeting about the dangers of internet trolls, and Sheila and Gerald try to understand why any one would troll the internet on the way home.
09/21/2016
01:15

Goodbye Forever
South ParkS20 E2

The kids at school come to terms with what happened to Heidi Turner.
09/21/2016
01:38

Remembering Heidi
South ParkS20 E2

The kids all share, on Twitter, what Heidi meant to them, Meanwhile, the boys have a not so subtle conversation with Cartman about stopping the troll, @SkankHunt42.
09/21/2016