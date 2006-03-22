South Park

Cave-In of the Winds

Season 10 E 6 • 04/26/2006

The boys get trapped in the cave because of Al Gore.

02:02

Chef Returns
South ParkS10 E1

Chef returns to South Park.
03/22/2006
03:49

Death of Chef
South ParkS10 E1

Chef dies a gruesome death.
03/22/2006
03:33

Come on, People Now
South ParkS10 E2

Stan sees only one way to get all of South Park driving hybrid cars: write a song about it.
03/29/2006
00:58

Moving to San Francisco!
South ParkS10 E2

Kyle's dad announces that the family is moving to San Francisco.
03/29/2006
01:30

Hey Hey Hey Goodbye Kyle
South ParkS10 E2

Cartman throws a going away party for Kyle and doesn't invite him.
03/29/2006
01:29

New Neighbors
South ParkS10 E2

The Broflovski's meet their new neighbors, who smell their own farts.
03/29/2006
01:38

Destroy the Hybrids
South ParkS10 E2

The people of South Park blame Stan for their impending demise.
03/29/2006
00:22

God Help Cartman
South ParkS10 E2

Cartman begins his journey into San Francisco.
03/29/2006
00:59

In the Thick of It
South ParkS10 E2

Cartman makes his way through San Francisco.
03/29/2006
02:13

Awareness of Manbearpig
South ParkS10 E6

Al Gore tries to spread ManBearPig awareness but ends up looking pathetic.
04/26/2006
02:52

Cave-In of the Winds
South ParkS10 E6

The boys get trapped in the cave because of Al Gore.
04/26/2006
03:01

Cartman Craps Gold
South ParkS10 E6

The boys emerge from the cave during their memorial service.
04/26/2006
01:11

Manbearpig Meeting 8am Sharp
South ParkS10 E6

Stan agrees to go to an emergency ManBearPig meeting.
04/26/2006
01:11

Day Off From School
South ParkS10 E6

Al Gore detects ManBearPig at Cave of the Winds and the boys agree to go with him.
04/26/2006
01:58

Cartman's Treasure
South ParkS10 E6

Cartman finds treasure in the cave.
04/26/2006
01:57

Cartman's Greed
South ParkS10 E6

A rescue team assembles while Cartman plots against Kyle.
04/26/2006
04:21

Cartman vs. Nanny 911
South ParkS10 E7

Cartman's behavior is so bad it chases a TV nanny from his home.
05/03/2006
01:49

Little Runaway
South ParkS10 E7

Cartman runs away from home, but no one will let him stay with them.
05/03/2006
01:51

Best Friend or Son?
South ParkS10 E7

When Cartman's mom realizes Cesar isn't her friend, she begins to regress immediately.
05/03/2006
01:03

Cartman vs. Super Nanny
South ParkS10 E7

Cartman sends Super Nanny to a mental hospital within three days.
05/03/2006
01:24

Cartman vs. The Dog Whisperer
South ParkS10 E7

The Dog Whisperer begins working with Cartman.
05/03/2006