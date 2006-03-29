Al Gore's Flood

Watching
02:13
Awareness of ManbearpigSouth ParkS10 E6
Al Gore tries to spread ManBearPig awareness but ends up looking pathetic.
04/26/2006
02:52
Cave-In of the WindsSouth ParkS10 E6
The boys get trapped in the cave because of Al Gore.
04/26/2006
03:01
Cartman Craps GoldSouth ParkS10 E6
The boys emerge from the cave during their memorial service.
04/26/2006
01:56
Al Gore is Super AwesomeSouth ParkS10 E6
Al Gore warns the school about the threat of ManBearPig.
04/26/2006
01:11
Manbearpig Meeting 8am SharpSouth ParkS10 E6
Stan agrees to go to an emergency ManBearPig meeting.
04/26/2006
01:11
Day Off From SchoolSouth ParkS10 E6
Al Gore detects ManBearPig at Cave of the Winds and the boys agree to go with him.
04/26/2006
01:57
Cartman's GreedSouth ParkS10 E6
A rescue team assembles while Cartman plots against Kyle.
04/26/2006
04:21
Cartman vs. Nanny 911South ParkS10 E7
Cartman's behavior is so bad it chases a TV nanny from his home.
05/03/2006
01:49
Little RunawaySouth ParkS10 E7
Cartman runs away from home, but no one will let him stay with them.
05/03/2006
01:51
Best Friend or Son?South ParkS10 E7
When Cartman's mom realizes Cesar isn't her friend, she begins to regress immediately.
05/03/2006
01:32
Eric is Out of ControlSouth ParkS10 E7
Mr. Mackey suggests that Cartman's mom get help controlling Cartman from Nanny 911.
05/03/2006
01:03
Cartman vs. Super NannySouth ParkS10 E7
Cartman sends Super Nanny to a mental hospital within three days.
05/03/2006
01:24
Cartman vs. The Dog WhispererSouth ParkS10 E7
The Dog Whisperer begins working with Cartman.
05/03/2006