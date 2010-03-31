South America
It's Like a Hoppity Hop!
Season 14 E 3 • 03/31/2010
After visiting the weed store, Randy finds a new use for his balls.
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01:17
A Risky BusinessSouth AmericaS14 E3
Cartman finds a source for his addiction, but winds up owing them big time.
03/31/2010
01:31
ChickenfaceSouth AmericaS14 E3
Eric sits down and gets serious with the chicken supplier.
03/31/2010
01:02
DRIVE FASTER!!South AmericaS14 E3
Cartman and his mom drive to the nearest chicken joint, only to get more bad news.
03/31/2010
01:29
Find the Wizard AlienSouth AmericaS14 E1
The S.W.A.T. team descends on Independence Hall as the search for the alien heats up.
03/17/2010
00:59
It ShrinksSouth AmericaS14 E3
A wave of change sweeps South Park, but Randy gives Sharon a souvenir to remember.
03/31/2010
01:03
It's Like a Hoppity Hop!South AmericaS14 E3
After visiting the weed store, Randy finds a new use for his balls.
03/31/2010
01:54
Killing the AddictionSouth AmericaS14 E1
Kyle and Butters join the government's hunt for the evil wizard alien.
03/17/2010
02:07
Microwaving Your BallsSouth AmericaS14 E3
Randy tries his best to get cancer, while Cartman tries to fight his addiction.
03/31/2010
01:31
My Eyes Are Up HereSouth AmericaS14 E3
Randy's swollen balls are starting to get in the way of his weed habit.
03/31/2010
01:01
No ReferralSouth AmericaS14 E3
Randy gets his physical and is pissed to discover he's in perfect health.
03/31/2010
01:43
Sex Addiction Is No MoreSouth AmericaS14 E1
The nation is saved from the sex epidemic and the healing process can finally begin.
03/17/2010
01:13
Surprise!South AmericaS14 E4
Cartman, Kenny and Kyle discuss their online friend situation, but Stan wants no part of it.
04/07/2010
01:34
The Balls On Those GuysSouth AmericaS14 E3
Cartman gets further involved with the chicken syndicate, while swollen balls take South Park by storm.
03/31/2010
01:14
We Had A ProblemSouth AmericaS14 E3
Cartman's chicken scheme gets a little out of hand.
03/31/2010
02:15
We Only Sell Marijuana HereSouth AmericaS14 E3
The boys after-practice tradition hits a serious road block.
03/31/2010
01:07
What Exactly Are We Doing NOW?South AmericaS14 E1
Cartman and Stan get more into the video game, while Butters and Kyle continue therapy.
03/17/2010
00:54
What's Ridiculous?South AmericaS14 E3
The men with cancer protest outside of the weed shop.
03/31/2010
01:02
Women Love Huge Balls?South AmericaS14 E3
At poker night, Randy brags about his big balls.
03/31/2010