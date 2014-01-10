South Park
"Erica" Meets "Wendyl"
Season 18 E 3 • 10/08/2014
Wendy joins Cartman in the transgender bathroom, and Cartman is NOT happy about having to share it.
More
Watching
01:16
Flip the PyramidSouth ParkS18 E2
In the midst of the gluten crisis, Cartman calls the USDA with a crucial piece of information.
10/01/2014
01:26
A Pretty Sweet PartySouth ParkS18 E2
The boys manage to pull off an epic party, complete with a performance by Lorde.
10/01/2014
01:15
Have A Seat, LordeSouth ParkS18 E3
At work, the boss reveals that some co-workers are uncomfortable sharing the bathroom with Lorde.
10/08/2014
02:25
YOU ALL PUSHED ME TO THIS!South ParkS18 E3
Cartman reaches a breaking point and finally reveals his big secret... he's transginger.
10/08/2014
01:18
I'm TransgingerSouth ParkS18 E3
The Principal confronts "Erica" about being transgendered. Afterwards, the teachers discuss what to do next.
10/08/2014
01:29
Spin Magazine InvestigationSouth ParkS18 E3
A reporter from Spin Magazine digs for answers about last week's Lorde performance. Meanwhile, Sharon finds something unexpected in Randy's jeans.
10/08/2014
01:22
You Guys Are So CisgenderSouth ParkS18 E3
"Erica" continues to poop in the girl's bathroom, and Principal Victoria comes up with a solution to the problem.
10/08/2014
01:27
He's Getting Itchy FeetSouth ParkS18 E3
Randy has second thoughts about continuing his career as Lorde.
10/08/2014
00:58
She's a Good GeologistSouth ParkS18 E3
The reporter from Spin Magazine learns about Lorde's double life as a geologist.
10/08/2014
01:24
"Erica" Meets "Wendyl"South ParkS18 E3
Wendy joins Cartman in the transgender bathroom, and Cartman is NOT happy about having to share it.
10/08/2014
02:43
I AM LordeSouth ParkS18 E3
Randy finally reveals his big secret... that he IS Lorde. Randy then shows Stan how the music is made.
10/08/2014
00:56
Big Ol' Fat CissySouth ParkS18 E3
E! News reports about Lorde's silence. Meanwhile, Cartman and Butters confront Stan for being "intolerant".
10/08/2014
01:26
Lorde's New SongSouth ParkS18 E3
Everyone in South Park hears Lorde's awesome new song.
10/08/2014
01:05
Stan's BathroomSouth ParkS18 E3
At a school assembly, Principal Victoria announces they're getting rid of the transgender bathroom.
10/08/2014
01:39
Our Handicar's HereSouth ParkS18 E4
Timmy's new transportation company takes South Park by storm.
10/15/2014
01:28
Psyched for Summer Camp?!South ParkS18 E4
Counselor Steve goes over the fundraising totals for the Summer Camp Charity Drive.
10/15/2014
01:35
Kill the SnakeSouth ParkS18 E4
The cab drivers assemble to discuss what to do about Handicar, while Nathan and Mimsy offer up a solution.
10/15/2014