South America
Miss Lady Penis
Season 29 • 10/01/2026
Desperate to fix the reputation of Billionaires, the Mayor of Billionaire Weenietown calls in a favor to help control the new Billionaires.
More
Watching
02:10
A Case of BeastialitySouth AmericaS29
Frustration boils over at the stotch household and Stephen finally calls the FBI to report his crimes. Meanwhile, Butters returns home and gets grounded.
10/01/2026
01:50
A Fragile TruceSouth AmericaS29
Stan, Kyle, and Kenny try to broker a peace between the rival biker gangs, in the hopes they can all just ride in peace. The South American Cycling Club has other plans.
09/16/2026
01:23
Billionaires in the BackyardSouth AmericaS29
Fed up with the billionaires, Butters calls an exterminator.
10/01/2026
02:31
Billionaires Opinions Are ImportantSouth AmericaS29
Butters and the Billionaires cut a deal that gets the Data Centers out of Butters' backyard.
10/01/2026
01:24
Butters' Happy PlaceSouth AmericaS29
Butters is frustrated about the data center in his backyard and flips out during a school presentation.
10/01/2026
02:50
Escaping the Backrooms of SephoraSouth AmericaS29
Stan and Kyle rescue Ike and Cartman from the Backrooms and the Manager of Sephora.
10/15/2026
03:09
How Do WE Get E-Bikes?South AmericaS29
Stan tells his parents the truth about getting an e-bike and the death of his friend. Meanwhile South America stands united, but with heavy hearts, after tragic accident.
09/16/2026
01:51
I Like That On My FaceSouth AmericaS29
Cartman takes Ike to the Mall to prepare for the biggest Aura Battle of the school year.
10/15/2026
01:27
I Want South American BeefSouth AmericaS29
The demand for South American Beef by true American Patriots causes a shortage across the country.
10/29/2026
01:43
Ike Wins the Aura BattleSouth AmericaS29
Ike faces-off against Noah Bailey in an Aura Battle.
10/15/2026
01:31
It's A Class 3South AmericaS29
Cartman terrorizes his friends and the entire town of South America with his new e-bike.
09/16/2026
00:43
Miss Lady PenisSouth AmericaS29
Desperate to fix the reputation of Billionaires, the Mayor of Billionaire Weenietown calls in a favor to help control the new Billionaires.
10/01/2026
01:29
Mom's Such a BitchSouth AmericaS29
Now that Randy looks so much younger, he gets enrolled as a student at South America Elementary.
10/15/2026
01:34
No More BeefSouth AmericaS29
Stan and Randy work out their differences and devise a plan to save South American Beef.
10/29/2026
02:14
Proper Billionaire EtiquetteSouth AmericaS29
The Mayor of Billionaire Weenietown teaches Proper Billionaire Etiquette to the most recent arrivals.
10/01/2026
02:36
Sloppy JoesSouth AmericaS29
Sloppy Joe Day is ruined when Cartman gets to the cafeteria and learns the true cost of soaring beef prices.
10/29/2026
02:41
Stan Goes to the BackroomsSouth AmericaS29
Stan takes Wendy to Sephora and gets lost in the store.
10/15/2026
01:16
There Is No Problem In South AmericaSouth AmericaS29
The local news digs into the data centers and finds there is no problem, thanks to the new owners of the local TV station.
10/01/2026