South America
Thank You, Jesus
Season 29 • 11/25/2026
The residents of South America enjoys themselves until the power goes out and everyone loses their progress in GTA 6.
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Watching
02:00
A Shitty EndingSouth AmericaS29
There's only one way to set things right and get the ending everyone deserves.
11/25/2026
01:28
Heated RivalrySouth AmericaS29
Tweek and Craig get get advanced to AAA tier and star in a promotional commercial for South America Club Sports.
11/11/2026
02:36
Missed AnniversarySouth AmericaS29
The kids feel horrible they forgot Tweek and Craig's anniversary. Cartman tries to make Tweek feel better, but makes the situation worse.
11/11/2026
02:36
Thank You, JesusSouth AmericaS29
The residents of South America enjoys themselves until the power goes out and everyone loses their progress in GTA 6.
11/25/2026
01:12
That Looks Like KennySouth AmericaS29
Without power, or the hope of playing more GTA 6, the boys are left to wander the town and are confronted by Kenny's ghost.
11/25/2026
02:33
Those Damn E-bikesSouth AmericaS29
In an effort to help Kenny's spirit rest, the boys try to expose the corruption in their town. The Mayor, Randy, and Detective Harris finally reveal what lead to the death of Kenny.
11/25/2026
01:21
We Are Fucking BACK!South AmericaS29
Mr. Garrison and PC Principal announce some big changes to South America Elementary.
11/11/2026
01:53
We Forgot About KennySouth AmericaS29
While playing GTA 6 at Butters' house, Kenny's spirit appears again to the boys.
11/25/2026
01:41
Who Wouldn't Do That for Their KidsSouth AmericaS29
While the kids participate in Club Sports, the parents get together.
11/11/2026
01:12
You Like Soft TouchSouth AmericaS29
Mr. Kim struggles to keep up with his new found success at the massage parlor.
11/27/2026