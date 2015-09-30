South Park
No More Whistlin' Willy's
Season 19 E 4 • 10/14/2015
Yelp critics fight back against Whistlin' Willy's and regain their power.
01:03
CtPaTownSouth ParkS19 E3
City Wok Guy makes a commercial for South Park's newest cultural district.
09/30/2015
00:59
Another Day In ParadiseSouth ParkS19 E4
Over lunch at the new hotspot, Gerald tells to Randy who he really is... a Yelper.
10/14/2015
01:44
Another Food CriticSouth ParkS19 E4
Cartman tries out the new Mexican Restaurant in town.
10/14/2015
01:15
My Experience Was SublimeSouth ParkS19 E4
Gerald is overwhelmed with his Yelp workload.
10/14/2015
01:29
No Stars?South ParkS19 E4
News travels around town about Whistlin' Willy's stand against Yelpers. At school, Cartman's power dwindles.
10/14/2015
01:07
No Poop ConsistencySouth ParkS19 E4
After the ban on Yelpers, Cartman contemplates giving up being a food critic.
10/14/2015
00:52
I'm Hanging It UpSouth ParkS19 E4
Detective Harris thinks about quitting the Yelp force.
10/14/2015
01:45
A Meeting of YelpersSouth ParkS19 E4
Cartman gathers all the local Yelp food critics together and rallies them to his cause.
10/14/2015
01:03
DAVID DAVID DAVID!South ParkS19 E4
Cartman gives the new kid, David, a hard time at school.
10/14/2015
01:13
GET THE HELL OUT!South ParkS19 E4
Whistlin' Willy finally reaches a breaking point with all the Yelpers.
10/14/2015
00:33
No More Whistlin' Willy'sSouth ParkS19 E4
10/14/2015
01:13
ShiTpaTown Under SiegeSouth ParkS19 E4
An all-out war breaks out between restaurant owners and Yelp reviewers.
10/14/2015
01:38
Food Critic ShowdownSouth ParkS19 E4
David tries to confront the most important food critic in town.
10/14/2015
01:19
Don't I Look Ripped?South ParkS19 E5
After being body shamed, Cartman opens up to PC Principal.
10/21/2015
01:21
Nothing For Hungry KidsSouth ParkS19 E5
While checking out at Whole Foods, Randy is asked to make a donation to help feed hungry kids.
10/21/2015
00:47
Charity Shaming Hurts EveryoneSouth ParkS19 E5
A touching commercial about charity shaming in grocery stores.
10/21/2015
00:36
Plus Sized ModelsSouth ParkS19 E5
PC Principal recruits Butters for even more social media editing.
10/21/2015
02:05
In My Safe SpaceSouth ParkS19 E5
Cartman, PC Principal, Randy, Demi Lovato and Steven Seagal perform a touching musical number.
10/21/2015
00:55
#ShamelessAmericaSouth ParkS19 E5
Randy teams up with fellow Americans for an even more impressive commercial about the price of shaming.
10/21/2015