02:15

Anonymous Question Box
South ParkS9 E7

Mr. Mackey reads to class from the anonymous questions box.
04/20/2005
01:47

Hot Pursuit
South ParkS9 E7

Jimmy chases after Nut Gobbler and her pimp.
04/20/2005
01:58

Ho-Tel
South ParkS9 E7

Jimmy rescues Nut Gobbler and finally gets laid.
04/20/2005
01:19

Bathroom Retreat
South ParkS9 E7

Jimmy gets a little too excited for the upcoming talent show.
04/20/2005
01:37

Doctor Pal
South ParkS9 E7

Jimmy's parents call in Dr. Pal to help with his problem.
04/20/2005
01:08

Jimmy's Nightmare
South ParkS9 E7

Jimmy has a nightmare about his uncontrollable erections.
04/20/2005
01:00

It Sneezes Milk
South ParkS9 E7

Butters gives Jimmy advice on what to do about his erections.
04/20/2005
00:56

The White Hitch
South ParkS9 E7

Cartman will help Jimmy get laid.
04/20/2005
01:42

Buca di Faggoncini
South ParkS9 E7

Cartman helps Jimmy wine and dine Shauna.
04/20/2005
01:48

Off To Colfax Point
South ParkS9 E7

Barbrady tells Jimmy about Colfax Point.
04/20/2005
00:44

Nut Gobbler
South ParkS9 E7

Jimmy picks up Nut Gobbler at Colfax Point.
04/20/2005
01:38

Pimp Problems
South ParkS9 E7

Nut Gobbler's pimp interrupts their dinner.
04/20/2005
01:30

Stage Fright
South ParkS9 E7

Jimmy chases Nut Gobbler and Q Money on foot.
04/20/2005
01:26

A Hard Routine
South ParkS9 E7

Jimmy makes it to the talent show just in time.
04/20/2005
02:11

Who To Blame
South ParkS9 E8

A break in Beaverton's dam floods the town.
10/19/2005
02:00

We Didn't Listen!
South ParkS9 E8

Global warming strikes.
10/19/2005
02:08

Uncle Roy's Boat
South ParkS9 E8

Stan crashes a boat in to a beaver dam.
10/19/2005
01:26

Randy's Theory
South ParkS9 E8

The State Capitol panics when they realize global warming is going to strike today.
10/19/2005
01:08

Community Center
South ParkS9 E8

The citizens of South Park take refuge.
10/19/2005
01:05

Randy's Map Drawing
South ParkS9 E8

Randy draws a penis on a map.
10/19/2005
01:12

Beaverton Oil
South ParkS9 E8

The boys start a fire in Beaverton.
10/19/2005