Nut Gobbler

02:15
Anonymous Question BoxSouth ParkS9 E7
Mr. Mackey reads to class from the anonymous questions box.
04/20/2005
01:19
Bathroom RetreatSouth ParkS9 E7
Jimmy gets a little too excited for the upcoming talent show.
04/20/2005
01:08
Jimmy's NightmareSouth ParkS9 E7
Jimmy has a nightmare about his uncontrollable erections.
04/20/2005
01:00
It Sneezes MilkSouth ParkS9 E7
Butters gives Jimmy advice on what to do about his erections.
04/20/2005
01:26
Randy's TheorySouth ParkS9 E8
The State Capitol panics when they realize global warming is going to strike today.
10/19/2005