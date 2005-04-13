South Park
A Hard Routine
Season 9 E 7 • 04/20/2005
Jimmy makes it to the talent show just in time.
00:53
Cartman Breaks out ButtersSouth ParkS9 E6
Cartman breaks Butters out of the mental center.
04/13/2005
01:23
Cartman's Really ChangedSouth ParkS9 E6
The gang tells Cartman they're going to stop ignoring him now that he's really changed.
04/13/2005
02:15
Anonymous Question BoxSouth ParkS9 E7
Mr. Mackey reads to class from the anonymous questions box.
04/20/2005
01:19
Bathroom RetreatSouth ParkS9 E7
Jimmy gets a little too excited for the upcoming talent show.
04/20/2005
01:08
Jimmy's NightmareSouth ParkS9 E7
Jimmy has a nightmare about his uncontrollable erections.
04/20/2005
01:00
It Sneezes MilkSouth ParkS9 E7
Butters gives Jimmy advice on what to do about his erections.
04/20/2005
01:38
Learning The TruthSouth ParkS9 E8
The Pentagon learns the flood in Beaverton wasn't cause by global warming.
10/19/2005
02:17
Dead is BetterSouth ParkS9 E9
Butters' dad is warned about the dangers of burying his son in the Indian burial ground.
10/26/2005
02:06
Future Telling DeviceSouth ParkS9 E9
The boys learn of future telling device possessed by the girls.
10/26/2005
02:08
A Historic Day for Boy-MankindSouth ParkS9 E9
The power of the device is causing the boys to attack each other so they decide to destroy it.
10/26/2005