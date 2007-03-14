South Park

Photo is Missing
South ParkS11 E2

Cartman accuses Kyle of stealing the picture.
03/14/2007
01:12

Pastor Phillips' Sermon
South ParkS11 E2

Pastor Phillips gives his sermon
03/14/2007
01:16

Cartman Goes to Police
South ParkS11 E2

Cartman describes the picture to the police.
03/14/2007
01:15

Contraband Found
South ParkS11 E2

Butters and his accountabilibuddy are confronted about contraband.
03/14/2007
00:55

Impure Thoughts
South ParkS11 E2

Bradley tells Butters his feelings
03/14/2007
00:57

Bradley Is Missing
South ParkS11 E2

Butters' accountabilibuddy ran away.
03/14/2007
01:00

Show and Tell
South ParkS11 E2

Cartman starts his slideshow.
03/14/2007
01:06

Cartman Shows Picture
South ParkS11 E2

Cartman shows the picture to the class.
03/14/2007
03:48

Lice Genocide
South ParkS11 E3

The doctor prescribes Clyde shampoo to kill his lice.
03/21/2007
02:20

Who Put You In Charge?
South ParkS11 E3

The Lice out break is under control but questions still need answering.
03/21/2007
01:59

Cartman Steals from "The Thing"
South ParkS11 E3

Cartman tests the boys' blood, revealing that Kenny had lice.
03/21/2007
01:46

Lice Outbreak
South ParkS11 E3

Clyde has a colony of lice living in his hair.
03/21/2007
01:29

Lice Examination
South ParkS11 E3

Clyde learns he has head lice.
03/21/2007
01:05

An Inconvenient Truth
South ParkS11 E3

The lice hold a meeting to discuss the climate change.
03/21/2007
01:09

Save My Baby
South ParkS11 E3

Travis must find a new place to live to save his baby.
03/21/2007
01:06

The Forbidden Zone
South ParkS11 E3

The vice president of the lice colony takes Travis hostage.
03/21/2007
00:48

A Sock and a Bar of Soap
South ParkS11 E3

Clyde panics when he hears that Kenny will be beaten for having head lice.
03/21/2007
01:15

Left For Dead With My Baby
South ParkS11 E3

The Vice President double crosses Travis.
03/21/2007
01:27

Sock Bath
South ParkS11 E3

The boys reveal that they've all had head lice.
03/21/2007
01:39

Pubic Lice Promise Land
South ParkS11 E3

Travis starts a new life in Angelina Jolie's pubic hair.
03/21/2007
01:53

School Evacuated
South ParkS11 E4

Cartman informs the authorities of his terrorist suspicion.
03/28/2007