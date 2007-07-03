South Park

Cartman Goes to Police

Season 11 E 2 • 03/14/2007

Cartman describes the picture to the police.

00:52

Poetry Slam
South ParkS11 E1

Randy goes to a spoken word open mic.
03/07/2007
00:56

Randy Marsh African America Scholarship Foundation
South ParkS11 E1

Randy announces the formation of the Randy Marsh African-American Scholarship Foundation.
03/07/2007
01:01

Cartman Fights a Midget
South ParkS11 E1

Cartman fights Dr. Nelson bare chested.
03/07/2007
01:50

Randy Goes to Washington
South ParkS11 E1

Randy gets a bill passed in the Senate banning the term "Nigger Guy".
03/07/2007
01:04

Stan Gets It?
South ParkS11 E1

Stan understands that he doesn't get it, and promptly gets it.
03/07/2007
01:40

Photo Album
South ParkS11 E2

Cartman shows off his photos of Butters.
03/14/2007
02:19

Priest Maxi Councils Butters
South ParkS11 E2

Mr. Stotch takes Butters to see Priest Maxi, while Cartman tries to keep his secret safe.
03/14/2007
01:33

Butters' Surprise
South ParkS11 E2

Cartman tries to stick his wiener in Butters' mouth.
03/14/2007
00:49

Photo is Missing
South ParkS11 E2

Cartman accuses Kyle of stealing the picture.
03/14/2007
01:12

Pastor Phillips' Sermon
South ParkS11 E2

Pastor Phillips gives his sermon
03/14/2007
01:16

Cartman Goes to Police
South ParkS11 E2

03/14/2007
01:15

Contraband Found
South ParkS11 E2

Butters and his accountabilibuddy are confronted about contraband.
03/14/2007
00:55

Impure Thoughts
South ParkS11 E2

Bradley tells Butters his feelings
03/14/2007
00:57

Bradley Is Missing
South ParkS11 E2

Butters' accountabilibuddy ran away.
03/14/2007
01:00

Show and Tell
South ParkS11 E2

Cartman starts his slideshow.
03/14/2007
01:06

Cartman Shows Picture
South ParkS11 E2

Cartman shows the picture to the class.
03/14/2007
03:48

Lice Genocide
South ParkS11 E3

The doctor prescribes Clyde shampoo to kill his lice.
03/21/2007
02:20

Who Put You In Charge?
South ParkS11 E3

The Lice out break is under control but questions still need answering.
03/21/2007
01:59

Cartman Steals from "The Thing"
South ParkS11 E3

Cartman tests the boys' blood, revealing that Kenny had lice.
03/21/2007
01:46

Lice Outbreak
South ParkS11 E3

Clyde has a colony of lice living in his hair.
03/21/2007
01:29

Lice Examination
South ParkS11 E3

Clyde learns he has head lice.
03/21/2007