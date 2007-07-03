South Park

Pastor Phillips' Sermon

Season 11 E 2 • 03/14/2007

Pastor Phillips gives his sermon

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:39

You Can't Say That on Television
South ParkS11 E1

Randy Marsh says the n-word on "Wheel of Fortune."
03/07/2007
02:03

RACE WAR!
South ParkS11 E1

Stan stands up for his father when Tolkien gets anger.
03/07/2007
00:52

Poetry Slam
South ParkS11 E1

Randy goes to a spoken word open mic.
03/07/2007
00:56

Randy Marsh African America Scholarship Foundation
South ParkS11 E1

Randy announces the formation of the Randy Marsh African-American Scholarship Foundation.
03/07/2007
01:50

Randy Goes to Washington
South ParkS11 E1

Randy gets a bill passed in the Senate banning the term "Nigger Guy".
03/07/2007
01:04

Stan Gets It?
South ParkS11 E1

Stan understands that he doesn't get it, and promptly gets it.
03/07/2007
01:40

Photo Album
South ParkS11 E2

Cartman shows off his photos of Butters.
03/14/2007
02:19

Priest Maxi Councils Butters
South ParkS11 E2

Mr. Stotch takes Butters to see Priest Maxi, while Cartman tries to keep his secret safe.
03/14/2007
01:33

Butters' Surprise
South ParkS11 E2

Cartman tries to stick his wiener in Butters' mouth.
03/14/2007
00:49

Photo is Missing
South ParkS11 E2

Cartman accuses Kyle of stealing the picture.
03/14/2007
01:12

Pastor Phillips' Sermon
South ParkS11 E2

Pastor Phillips gives his sermon
03/14/2007
00:57

Bradley Is Missing
South ParkS11 E2

Butters' accountabilibuddy ran away.
03/14/2007
01:00

Show and Tell
South ParkS11 E2

Cartman starts his slideshow.
03/14/2007
01:06

Cartman Shows Picture
South ParkS11 E2

Cartman shows the picture to the class.
03/14/2007
02:20

Who Put You In Charge?
South ParkS11 E3

The Lice out break is under control but questions still need answering.
03/21/2007
01:29

Lice Examination
South ParkS11 E3

Clyde learns he has head lice.
03/21/2007
01:09

Save My Baby
South ParkS11 E3

Travis must find a new place to live to save his baby.
03/21/2007
00:48

A Sock and a Bar of Soap
South ParkS11 E3

Clyde panics when he hears that Kenny will be beaten for having head lice.
03/21/2007
01:27

Sock Bath
South ParkS11 E3

The boys reveal that they've all had head lice.
03/21/2007
01:39

Pubic Lice Promise Land
South ParkS11 E3

Travis starts a new life in Angelina Jolie's pubic hair.
03/21/2007
01:53

School Evacuated
South ParkS11 E4

Cartman informs the authorities of his terrorist suspicion.
03/28/2007