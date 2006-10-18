South Park
Unfrozen for a Reason
Season 10 E 12 • 11/01/2006
Cartman learns that the entire world is atheist in the future.
Now It's PersonalSouth ParkS10 E10
Cartman vows to stop Ike and Miss. Stevenson from kissing in the hallways.
10/18/2006
01:20
Mel Gibson DefenseSouth ParkS10 E10
Miss. Stevenson uses alcoholism as an excuse for her actions.
10/18/2006
01:30
Butters Freezes CartmanSouth ParkS10 E12
Cartman buries himself in snow in the mountains.
11/01/2006
02:06
Unfrozen for a ReasonSouth ParkS10 E12
Cartman learns that the entire world is atheist in the future.
11/01/2006
01:23
Cartman Wants a WiiSouth ParkS10 E12
Mrs. Garrison throws a fit over the theory of evolution.
11/01/2006
01:29
Retard Babies & Butt SexSouth ParkS10 E12
Mrs. Garrison reluctantly teaches the theory of evolution
11/01/2006
01:14
Cartman Can't Wait 3 WeeksSouth ParkS10 E12
Cartman can't fall asleep and goes insane.
11/01/2006
00:49
Suspender AnimationSouth ParkS10 E12
Cartman decides to freeze himself until the Wii comes out.
11/01/2006
01:01
Retarded Fish FrogSouth ParkS10 E12
The Catholic parents of a student is very unhappy with the evolution in the classroom. Principal Victoria hires Richard Dawkins to teach it.
11/01/2006
01:16
I'm a MonkeySouth ParkS10 E12
Mrs. Garrison and Richard Dawkins butt heads over evolution.
11/01/2006
01:32
Dawkins Bangs GarrisonSouth ParkS10 E12
Mrs. Garrison and Richard Dawkins' date goes well.
11/01/2006
00:45
Retard AlertSouth ParkS10 E12
Mrs. Garrison becomes militant with her stance on atheism.
11/01/2006