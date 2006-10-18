South Park

Unfrozen for a Reason

Season 10 E 12 • 11/01/2006

Cartman learns that the entire world is atheist in the future.

01:30

Butters Freezes Cartman
South ParkS10 E12

Cartman buries himself in snow in the mountains.
11/01/2006
03:03

Cartman in 2546
South ParkS10 E12

Cartman receives disturbing news about the Wii.
11/01/2006
02:06

South ParkS10 E12

Cartman learns that the entire world is atheist in the future.
11/01/2006
01:23

Cartman Wants a Wii
South ParkS10 E12

Mrs. Garrison throws a fit over the theory of evolution.
11/01/2006
01:29

Retard Babies & Butt Sex
South ParkS10 E12

Mrs. Garrison reluctantly teaches the theory of evolution
11/01/2006
01:14

Cartman Can't Wait 3 Weeks
South ParkS10 E12

Cartman can't fall asleep and goes insane.
11/01/2006
00:49

Suspender Animation
South ParkS10 E12

Cartman decides to freeze himself until the Wii comes out.
11/01/2006
01:01

Retarded Fish Frog
South ParkS10 E12

The Catholic parents of a student is very unhappy with the evolution in the classroom. Principal Victoria hires Richard Dawkins to teach it.
11/01/2006
01:16

I'm a Monkey
South ParkS10 E12

Mrs. Garrison and Richard Dawkins butt heads over evolution.
11/01/2006
01:24

A Woman with Fire
South ParkS10 E12

Richard Dawkins asks Mrs. Garrison out on a date.
11/01/2006
01:32

Dawkins Bangs Garrison
South ParkS10 E12

Mrs. Garrison and Richard Dawkins' date goes well.
11/01/2006
00:45

Retard Alert
South ParkS10 E12

Mrs. Garrison becomes militant with her stance on atheism.
11/01/2006
01:07

Your Intellect and My Balls
South ParkS10 E12

Mrs. Garrison and Richard Dawkins plan to rid the world of religion.
11/01/2006