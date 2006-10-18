South Park
Cartman in 2546
Season 10 E 12 • 11/01/2006
Cartman receives disturbing news about the Wii.
Dog the Bounty HunterSouth ParkS10 E10
Principal Victoria makes Cartman a hallway monitor.
10/18/2006
Now It's PersonalSouth ParkS10 E10
Cartman vows to stop Ike and Miss. Stevenson from kissing in the hallways.
10/18/2006
Mel Gibson DefenseSouth ParkS10 E10
Miss. Stevenson uses alcoholism as an excuse for her actions.
10/18/2006
Butters Freezes CartmanSouth ParkS10 E12
Cartman buries himself in snow in the mountains.
11/01/2006
Cartman Wants a WiiSouth ParkS10 E12
Mrs. Garrison throws a fit over the theory of evolution.
11/01/2006
Cartman Can't Wait 3 WeeksSouth ParkS10 E12
Cartman can't fall asleep and goes insane.
11/01/2006
I'm a MonkeySouth ParkS10 E12
Mrs. Garrison and Richard Dawkins butt heads over evolution.
11/01/2006
Dawkins Bangs GarrisonSouth ParkS10 E12
Mrs. Garrison and Richard Dawkins' date goes well.
11/01/2006
General Disarray Advises Professor ChaosSouth ParkS10 E12
Butters attempts to unfreeze Cartman.
11/01/2006
Dawning of the Sea OttersSouth ParkS10 E12
Cart man's life is threatened in the future.
11/01/2006
Museum of TechnologySouth ParkS10 E13
Cartman recovers a Nintendo Wii from a run down technology museum.
11/08/2006
Cartman Offers to Suck Kyle's BallsSouth ParkS10 E13
Future Cartman tries to prevent Get Kyle to help him.
11/08/2006
Cartman's Buck Rodgers IntroSouth ParkS10 E13
Cartman has frozen himself for 500 years and now lives in the year 2546.
11/08/2006