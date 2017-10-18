South Park
I Tried to Save Heidi
Season 21 E 6 • 10/25/2017
Cartman goes to the police and reports that Heidi has been taken by the Witch.
00:54
SolitaireSouth ParkS21 E5
Ms. McGullicutty gets her comeuppance. Meanwhile, Marcus goes after the people who profit from addiction.
10/18/2017
01:29
Butter Him Up, ButtersSouth ParkS21 E6
Stan, Kenny, Butters and Kyle learn more about their dads' Witch group. With the new information, they turn to another Witch who may be able to help.
10/25/2017
02:03
I Want CandySouth ParkS21 E6
Randy and the guys get ready to celebrate their annual Witch Week. Meanwhile, Cartman freaks out while Heidi gets ready to go to the Pumpkin Patch.
10/25/2017
01:39
Put a Spell on Our WivesSouth ParkS21 E6
As Randy and the guys party and cast spells around the fire, Cartman and Heidi finally get to the pumpkin Patch.
10/25/2017
00:53
Chip Got All WeirdSouth ParkS21 E6
Sharon confronts Randy about what happened with Chip on the first night of Witch Week.
10/25/2017
00:49
She Had a Broom and a CackleSouth ParkS21 E6
After the destruction of the Pumpkin Patch, most of the boys decide the only way to save Halloween is to get rid of the witch.
10/25/2017
01:19
One Bad WitchSouth ParkS21 E6
On the second night of Witch Week the Dads realize the whole town is turning against them, just because of one bad witch.
10/25/2017
01:24
Eric's PlanSouth ParkS21 E6
As the Witch attacks town, and steals more children, the boys look for ways to save Halloween. Cartman presents his plan of his own.
10/25/2017
01:54
A Witch Pursuit ThingSouth ParkS21 E6
Randy, Gerald, Stephen and the rest of the dads try to show the town that not all witches are bad. Meanwhile, with all that's going on, Cartman convinces Heidi to go to a costume party.
10/25/2017
01:01
Hansel and Gretel in the WoodsSouth ParkS21 E6
Cartman and Heidi get into an argument in the deep, dark woods, drawing the attention of the witch.
10/25/2017
00:43
I Tried to Save HeidiSouth ParkS21 E6
10/25/2017
01:39
Party with El PresedenteSouth ParkS21 E6
The missing member of the Witch Group shows up to show Chip the Witch real power. With the kids and the town safe, the Witches decide to continue the party.
10/25/2017
00:26
Almost Ready to Trick or TreatSouth ParkS21 E6
With Chip defeated and the town safe, Cartman once again waits for Heidi to get ready.
10/25/2017
00:36
Happy Anniversary, Mr. PresidentSouth ParkS21 E7
President Garrison celebrates the anniversary of his first year in office.
11/08/2017
02:18
Girls Are Amazing, Smart and BeautifulSouth ParkS21 E7
Kyle tries to convince the rest of the girls to understand how Heidi feels. After that conversation, Kyle begins to realize how he feels about Heidi and asks Cartman to be "good to her".
11/08/2017
00:59
He Clearly SucksSouth ParkS21 E7
While Cartman complains about Heidi, Kyle doesn't understand why Heidi and Cartman are still together.
11/08/2017
01:04
What's Wrong With You!South ParkS21 E7
Kyle asks Heidi about her relationship with Cartman.
11/08/2017
01:12
Waddle On Down to the Nurse's OfficeSouth ParkS21 E7
Cartman gives the rest of the boys a heads up that Heidi has put on a little weight, and asks them not to make her feel bad about it.
11/08/2017
01:21
Put Our Foot DownSouth ParkS21 E7
Paul Ryan, Mike Pence and Mitch McConnell decide to stand up to President Garrison.
11/08/2017
01:53
Good People Make Bad DecisionsSouth ParkS21 E7
Kyle asks Heidi how she is doing and really listens to her. After that, Heidi takes a hard look at her relationship with Cartman.
11/08/2017