South Park

Nelson's Parents

Season 10 E 14 • 11/15/2006

Nelson's parents ask Stan to talk to Nelson.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:44

6000 Credits!
South ParkS10 E13

Cartman can't afford a Crank Prank Time Phone.
11/08/2006
01:06

Cubic Waste Department
South ParkS10 E13

Cartman and K-10 steal a Crank Prank Time Phone from two local boys.
11/08/2006
01:21

Kill the Wise One!
South ParkS10 E13

The Wise One denounces the upcoming war.
11/08/2006
01:01

Cartman Calls Himself
South ParkS10 E13

Cartman tells himself to be patient.
11/08/2006
01:14

Future Cartman Yells At Butters
South ParkS10 E13

Cartman tries to get Butters to warn his past self about the future.
11/08/2006
01:28

Atheist War
South ParkS10 E13

The leaders of the three atheist factions argue about whose organization has the best name.
11/08/2006
02:10

First Practice
South ParkS10 E14

Stan's first practice as coach of the South Park Pee Wee Hockey team.
11/15/2006
01:00

Bike Towed
South ParkS10 E14

Stan's bike gets towed because of overdue tickets.
11/15/2006
01:33

Coaching Deal
South ParkS10 E14

Stan tries to get his bike back from the county.
11/15/2006
01:17

Hockey Nightmare
South ParkS10 E14

Stan's dad has a nightmare about Stan's pee wee hockey days.
11/15/2006
01:09

Nelson's Parents
South ParkS10 E14

Nelson's parents ask Stan to talk to Nelson.
11/15/2006
01:42

Bumming On Cancer
South ParkS10 E14

Stan visits Nelson in the hospital.
11/15/2006
01:05

For Nelson
South ParkS10 E14

Stan tells his team they have to win for Nelson.
11/15/2006
01:40

Cancer Limbo
South ParkS10 E14

Nelson's life depends on an upcoming game.
11/15/2006
00:46

Need A Canadian
South ParkS10 E14

Stan and the team decide they need a ringer.
11/15/2006
01:27

Game Plan
South ParkS10 E14

Stan convinces Kyle to let Ike play pee wee hockey.
11/15/2006
02:03

RACE WAR!
South ParkS11 E1

Stan stands up for his father when Tolkien gets anger.
03/07/2007
00:57

Bradley Is Missing
South ParkS11 E2

Butters' accountabilibuddy ran away.
03/14/2007
01:06

Cartman Shows Picture
South ParkS11 E2

Cartman shows the picture to the class.
03/14/2007
01:47

Coffee and Secrets
South ParkS11 E6

The Mexicans return with information.
04/11/2007
03:52

Evergreen: Homeless Free
South ParkS11 E7

The boys learn that Evergreen has been diverting its homeless to South Park.
04/18/2007