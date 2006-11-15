South Park

The Big Leagues

Season 10 E 14 • 11/15/2006

Denver County is a no show, but the Avalanche offer a replacement.

Bike Towed
South ParkS10 E14

Stan's bike gets towed because of overdue tickets.
11/15/2006
01:33

Coaching Deal
South ParkS10 E14

Stan tries to get his bike back from the county.
11/15/2006
01:08

Something to Prove
South ParkS10 E14

Randy is worried about Stan's motives for coaching.
11/15/2006
01:17

Hockey Nightmare
South ParkS10 E14

Stan's dad has a nightmare about Stan's pee wee hockey days.
11/15/2006
01:09

Nelson's Parents
South ParkS10 E14

Nelson's parents ask Stan to talk to Nelson.
11/15/2006
01:42

Bumming On Cancer
South ParkS10 E14

Stan visits Nelson in the hospital.
11/15/2006
01:05

For Nelson
South ParkS10 E14

Stan tells his team they have to win for Nelson.
11/15/2006
01:40

Cancer Limbo
South ParkS10 E14

Nelson's life depends on an upcoming game.
11/15/2006
00:46

Need A Canadian
South ParkS10 E14

Stan and the team decide they need a ringer.
11/15/2006
01:27

Game Plan
South ParkS10 E14

Stan convinces Kyle to let Ike play pee wee hockey.
11/15/2006
01:43

01:19

