South America
Never Forget What Happened
Season 13 E 11 • 10/28/2009
The Emperor of Japan shows the boys exactly why the Japanese are upset.
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Watching
01:21
Almost All P, No HSouth AmericaS13 E14
The police quarantine the water park and try to figure out what to do.
11/18/2009
01:44
Are We BAD ASSES?!South AmericaS13 E11
The Whale Wars crew is not quite as hardcore as Stan originally hoped.
10/28/2009
01:21
BONZAI!!!South AmericaS13 E11
In the face of the new Sea Shepherd captain, the Japanese employ old tactics.
10/28/2009
01:27
It's Like They Know!South AmericaS13 E11
Just when all seems lost, the whales join the war.
10/28/2009
01:31
Japanese PrisonSouth AmericaS13 E11
Stan, Kenny, and Cartman do some hard time in Japan.
10/28/2009
02:10
Never Forget What HappenedSouth AmericaS13 E11
The Emperor of Japan shows the boys exactly why the Japanese are upset.
10/28/2009
02:12
Not My WaterparkSouth AmericaS13 E14
Cartman sings a heartfelt ode about how his water park isn't the way he remembered it.
11/18/2009
01:50
Pi Pi's SplashtownSouth AmericaS13 E14
The boys head to the water park and start getting wet.
11/18/2009
01:50
Pi Pi's SplashtownSouth AmericaS13 E14
The boys head to the water park and start getting wet.
11/18/2009
01:40
Poker FaceSouth AmericaS13 E11
The Sea Shepherd's new captain takes Whale Wars to the next level.
10/28/2009
01:48
The AntidoteSouth AmericaS13 E14
The scientists think they have an antidote and Randy volunteers to be the human test subject.
11/18/2009
01:58
The Dolphin EncounterSouth AmericaS13 E11
The Japanese terrorize aquariums and sea parks across the country.
10/28/2009
01:08
The Real BombersSouth AmericaS13 E11
The boys finally reveal the truth to the Japanese.
10/28/2009
01:28
They Don't Really Like Dolphins That MuchSouth AmericaS13 E11
Randy consoles Stan, while the Japanese continue their murderous rampage.
10/28/2009