South Park
I'm Not REALLY a Troll
Season 20 E 9 • 11/30/2016
Gerald sits down with the Troll Hunter and tries to convince everyone that he is not a Troll.
01:27
Imagination and TechnologySouth ParkS20 E8
Cartman, Heidi and Butters take a tour of the SpaceX facility.
11/16/2016
00:53
What About Going to Mars?South ParkS20 E8
Cartman confronts Elon Musk about the reality of getting to Mars.
11/16/2016
01:08
It Was Him All Along!?South ParkS20 E8
While Ike is being punished for trolling, Kyle comes to a realization about the true identity of the Troll.
11/16/2016
01:01
All You Guys, I'm SorrySouth ParkS20 E9
Unsure about what will happen next, Gerald breaks down and apologizes to the other Trolls.
11/30/2016
01:16
Serious Diplomatic StuffSouth ParkS20 E9
In a last ditch effort to save his dad, Kyle calls the President.
11/30/2016
01:39
Coming Together as a CommunitySouth ParkS20 E9
The town of South Park fears its internet secrets will finally be revealed by Troll Trace.
11/30/2016
01:46
You're the Troll!South ParkS20 E9
Kyle discovers his father is the Troll and finally confronts Gerald.
11/30/2016
01:01
I'm Not One of THEMSouth ParkS20 E9
Gerald tries to explain to the Troll Trace employees that he is not who they think he is.
11/30/2016
01:39
Mr. Slave?South ParkS20 E9
With the world on the brink of war, President Elect Garrison gets a phone call from his ex.
11/30/2016
00:59
Sick and AddictedSouth ParkS20 E9
Kyle and Ike sneak onto the internet to learn the world has turned against Denmark. With an attack imminent, they also discover their dad is in Denmark, working for the government.
11/30/2016
01:25
01:14
You Little MonsterSouth ParkS20 E9
Ike and Kyle devise a plan to get back on the internet, and the Troll Hunter puts his master plan into action.
11/30/2016
01:08
Doing God's Work, SonSouth ParkS20 E10
While trolling, Kyle gets a call from the President-Elect pledging the support of the entire United States government. Meanwhile the Troll Hunter heads back to TrollTrace to stop Gerald from shutting down the servers.
12/07/2016
00:47
Generating Tons of HateSouth ParkS20 E10
The Trolls and TrollTrace employees join forces to shut down the servers.
12/07/2016
00:48
We Can Get Mankind to MarsSouth ParkS20 E10
Heidi and Elon Musk celebrate their success as Cartman and Butters look for a way to stop everyone from getting to Mars.
12/07/2016
00:41
Milked Like a GoatSouth ParkS20 E10
Kyle finally tracks down Butters and Cartman and asks for their help.
12/07/2016
00:59
NASA Is Super JellySouth ParkS20 E10
Heidi has a heart-to-heart with Cartman and Butters prepares the SpaceX reactor.
12/07/2016
01:26
Life Goes OnSouth ParkS20 E10
Kyle sums up the second chance we've been given after the internet crash. And the first new email goes out on the new internet.
12/07/2016
01:48
Get On Your ComputersSouth ParkS20 E10
The Pentagon prepares for the fall out once TrollTrace goes online. Meanwhile Kyle and the boys of South Park launch a coordinated cyber-strike on TrollTrace.
12/07/2016
01:33
Mommy Got Out!South ParkS20 E10
As Gerald shuts down the first breaker in the TrollTrace mainframe, Sheila confronts Ike and Kyle.
12/07/2016