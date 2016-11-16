South Park

It Was Him All Along!?

Season 20 E 8 • 11/16/2016

While Ike is being punished for trolling, Kyle comes to a realization about the true identity of the Troll.

A Lot of People Want to Leave the Planet
South ParkS20 E8

After arriving at Space X, Cartman and Heidi realize they are not the only people who want to go to Mars.
11/16/2016
01:53

Have a Seat... Mr. President
South ParkS20 E8

President-Elect Garrison visits PC Principal and makes a very specific request for help.
11/16/2016
01:00

Member the Password?
South ParkS20 E8

The Member Berries meet the "boss" and get a new mission.
11/16/2016
01:14

Just Passing Through the Neighborhood
South ParkS20 E8

President-Elect Garrison visits some old friends in South Park.
11/16/2016
01:02

Daddy Needs Your Help
South ParkS20 E8

While stuck in Denmark, Gerald reaches out to Ike for help.
11/16/2016
00:39

Memberberries at the White House
South ParkS20 E8

The Memberberries arrive at the White House, with some friends.
11/16/2016
01:07

I'm a Changed Man
South ParkS20 E8

Butters tells Heidi and Eric that he's seen the light and believes women deserve total respect.
11/16/2016
00:44

Member the Cold War?
South ParkS20 E8

President Putin receives a call from the Oval Office.
11/16/2016
01:27

Imagination and Technology
South ParkS20 E8

Cartman, Heidi and Butters take a tour of the SpaceX facility.
11/16/2016
00:53

What About Going to Mars?
South ParkS20 E8

Cartman confronts Elon Musk about the reality of getting to Mars.
11/16/2016
01:08

It Was Him All Along!?
South ParkS20 E8

While Ike is being punished for trolling, Kyle comes to a realization about the true identity of the Troll.
11/16/2016
01:01

All You Guys, I'm Sorry
South ParkS20 E9

Unsure about what will happen next, Gerald breaks down and apologizes to the other Trolls.
11/30/2016
01:16

Serious Diplomatic Stuff
South ParkS20 E9

In a last ditch effort to save his dad, Kyle calls the President.
11/30/2016
01:39

Coming Together as a Community
South ParkS20 E9

The town of South Park fears its internet secrets will finally be revealed by Troll Trace.
11/30/2016
01:46

You're the Troll!
South ParkS20 E9

Kyle discovers his father is the Troll and finally confronts Gerald.
11/30/2016
01:01

I'm Not One of THEM
South ParkS20 E9

Gerald tries to explain to the Troll Trace employees that he is not who they think he is.
11/30/2016
01:39

Mr. Slave?
South ParkS20 E9

With the world on the brink of war, President Elect Garrison gets a phone call from his ex.
11/30/2016
00:59

Sick and Addicted
South ParkS20 E9

Kyle and Ike sneak onto the internet to learn the world has turned against Denmark. With an attack imminent, they also discover their dad is in Denmark, working for the government.
11/30/2016
01:25

I'm Not REALLY a Troll
South ParkS20 E9

Gerald sits down with the Troll Hunter and tries to convince everyone that he is not a Troll.
11/30/2016
01:14

You Little Monster
South ParkS20 E9

Ike and Kyle devise a plan to get back on the internet, and the Troll Hunter puts his master plan into action.
11/30/2016
01:08

Doing God's Work, Son
South ParkS20 E10

While trolling, Kyle gets a call from the President-Elect pledging the support of the entire United States government. Meanwhile the Troll Hunter heads back to TrollTrace to stop Gerald from shutting down the servers.
12/07/2016