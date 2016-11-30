South Park
Not Very Kind... to Man
Season 20 E 10 • 12/07/2016
Cartman tries to convince Elon Musk to give up on Mars.
01:25
I'm Not REALLY a TrollSouth ParkS20 E9
Gerald sits down with the Troll Hunter and tries to convince everyone that he is not a Troll.
11/30/2016
01:14
You Little MonsterSouth ParkS20 E9
Ike and Kyle devise a plan to get back on the internet, and the Troll Hunter puts his master plan into action.
11/30/2016
01:08
Doing God's Work, SonSouth ParkS20 E10
While trolling, Kyle gets a call from the President-Elect pledging the support of the entire United States government. Meanwhile the Troll Hunter heads back to TrollTrace to stop Gerald from shutting down the servers.
12/07/2016
00:47
Generating Tons of HateSouth ParkS20 E10
The Trolls and TrollTrace employees join forces to shut down the servers.
12/07/2016
00:48
We Can Get Mankind to MarsSouth ParkS20 E10
Heidi and Elon Musk celebrate their success as Cartman and Butters look for a way to stop everyone from getting to Mars.
12/07/2016
00:41
Milked Like a GoatSouth ParkS20 E10
Kyle finally tracks down Butters and Cartman and asks for their help.
12/07/2016
00:59
NASA Is Super JellySouth ParkS20 E10
Heidi has a heart-to-heart with Cartman and Butters prepares the SpaceX reactor.
12/07/2016
01:26
Life Goes OnSouth ParkS20 E10
Kyle sums up the second chance we've been given after the internet crash. And the first new email goes out on the new internet.
12/07/2016
01:48
Get On Your ComputersSouth ParkS20 E10
The Pentagon prepares for the fall out once TrollTrace goes online. Meanwhile Kyle and the boys of South Park launch a coordinated cyber-strike on TrollTrace.
12/07/2016
01:33
Mommy Got Out!South ParkS20 E10
As Gerald shuts down the first breaker in the TrollTrace mainframe, Sheila confronts Ike and Kyle.
12/07/2016
01:00
Not Very Kind... to ManSouth ParkS20 E10
12/07/2016
01:01
You Might Not Like What You SeeSouth ParkS20 E10
While out looking for Kyle and Ike, Sheila learns that TrollTrace has gone live.
12/07/2016
02:08
Making Excuses for Being Horrible PeopleSouth ParkS20 E10
As Sheila begins her search of Gerald on TrollTrace, Gerald and Troll Hunter battle one last time and the internet is destroyed.
12/07/2016
02:02
Alexa's the Coolest!South ParkS21 E1
The boys have fun with Alexa, until Cartman and Heidi's relationship troubles ruin the party.
09/13/2017
01:01
ALEXA TOOK OUR JOBS!South ParkS21 E1
Darryl rallies a group to protest Google, Amazon and Apple for taking their jobs.
09/13/2017
01:59
Flipping Houses is FunSouth ParkS21 E1
Randy and Sharon's Reality TV Show is interrupted by angry protestors marching in the streets of South Park.
09/13/2017
01:19
What's the Definition of Subserviant?South ParkS21 E1
Cartman and Alexa get ready for bed.
09/13/2017
02:00
I'll Pepper Spray You!South ParkS21 E1
Randy confronts the protestors again and they all end up in court.
09/13/2017
00:56
She Needs HelpSouth ParkS21 E1
Cartman reveals the depths of his abusive relationship with Heidi to his friends, and asks them for help and support.
09/13/2017