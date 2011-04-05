South Park
The Return of Scott
Season 15 E 3 • 05/11/2011
The Canadians gather to take on Scott the Dick.
More
Watching
02:05
A Sausage Maker Buys a Box of CerealSouth ParkS15 E2
Germany is enraged over being voted the "Least Funny People" in the world.
05/04/2011
00:58
Let it Go, MackeySouth ParkS15 E3
Mr. Mackey learns that his father's killer has finally met his fate.
05/11/2011
01:04
I Am A ToothSouth ParkS15 E3
The Kindergartners practice for their play, but Tooth Decay skips out.
05/11/2011
01:31
THE PUDDING HAS BEEN KNOCKED OVERSouth ParkS15 E3
Spectators and guests alike, watch in horror as the Royal Canadian Wedding breaks with tradition.
05/11/2011
01:20
His Name's Tooth DecaySouth ParkS15 E3
Mr. Mackey's play rehearsal continues to have problems.
05/11/2011
01:14
Like a Flower Breaking WindSouth ParkS15 E3
Canadians continue to panic as news of the kidnapping spreads.
05/11/2011
01:19
You May Eat the Sandwich NowSouth ParkS15 E3
In this time of ultimate Canadian peril, Ike opens his Box of Faith.
05/11/2011
01:22
Where Is Your Brother?South ParkS15 E3
Ike answers his call-to-arms, while Mr. Mackey grills Kyle.
05/11/2011
01:54
Tooth Decay Has No BelievabilitySouth ParkS15 E3
Ike discovers a companion, while Mr. Mackey continues to have problems with his play.
05/11/2011
01:22
Native CanadiansSouth ParkS15 E3
Mr. Mackey loses it, while Scott the Dick leads Ike to the Native Canadians.
05/11/2011
01:50
The True Cost of Tooth DecaySouth ParkS15 E3
Mr. Mackey explains the importance of dental hygiene, while Ike learns the location of the real kidnapper.
05/11/2011
01:13
The Princess!South ParkS15 E3
The play finally opens. Meanwhile, the Canadians finally spot the Princess.
05/11/2011
01:22
I AM TOOTH DECAY!South ParkS15 E3
The Canadians finally face off with the Princess' kidnapper.
05/11/2011
01:27
Sir Ike BroflovskiSouth ParkS15 E3
The Royal Canadian Wedding finally finishes according to tradition.
05/11/2011
01:22
Famous for 2 MonthsSouth ParkS15 E5
The boys get sucked into Sara McLachlan's melodramatic commercial.
05/12/2011
01:11
We Could Really Use YouSouth ParkS15 E5
Kyle discovers what Cartman's crew is really up to.
05/12/2011
01:23
Boom Boom PowSouth ParkS15 E5
Cartman recruites Kyle for his latest money making scheme.
05/12/2011