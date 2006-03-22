South Park
Season 10 E 2 • 03/29/2006
Kyle and his dad drive through town while Kyle's dad brags about his hybrid.
01:01
Molestation DemonstrationSouth ParkS10 E1
Detective Jarvis humps a doll to demonstrate molestation to the class.
03/22/2006
03:33
Come on, People NowSouth ParkS10 E2
Stan sees only one way to get all of South Park driving hybrid cars: write a song about it.
03/29/2006
01:43
Smuggy San Francisco TownSouth ParkS10 E2
While smug spreads over South Park, the Broflovski's throw a dinner party.
03/29/2006
02:21
Smug 2006South ParkS10 E2
The citizens of South Park resolve not to drive hybrids, since they can't do so without being smug.
03/29/2006
01:14
00:58
Moving to San Francisco!South ParkS10 E2
Kyle's dad announces that the family is moving to San Francisco.
03/29/2006
01:30
Hey Hey Hey Goodbye KyleSouth ParkS10 E2
Cartman throws a going away party for Kyle and doesn't invite him.
03/29/2006
01:29
New NeighborsSouth ParkS10 E2
The Broflovski's meet their new neighbors, who smell their own farts.
03/29/2006
01:38
Destroy the HybridsSouth ParkS10 E2
The people of South Park blame Stan for their impending demise.
03/29/2006
02:13
Awareness of ManbearpigSouth ParkS10 E6
Al Gore tries to spread ManBearPig awareness but ends up looking pathetic.
04/26/2006