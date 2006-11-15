South Park
Priest Maxi Councils Butters
Season 11 E 2 • 03/14/2007
Mr. Stotch takes Butters to see Priest Maxi, while Cartman tries to keep his secret safe.
01:39
You Can't Say That on TelevisionSouth ParkS11 E1
Randy Marsh says the n-word on "Wheel of Fortune."
03/07/2007
00:56
Randy Marsh African America Scholarship FoundationSouth ParkS11 E1
Randy announces the formation of the Randy Marsh African-American Scholarship Foundation.
03/07/2007
01:50
Randy Goes to WashingtonSouth ParkS11 E1
Randy gets a bill passed in the Senate banning the term "Nigger Guy".
03/07/2007
01:04
Stan Gets It?South ParkS11 E1
Stan understands that he doesn't get it, and promptly gets it.
03/07/2007
02:19
01:33
Butters' SurpriseSouth ParkS11 E2
Cartman tries to stick his wiener in Butters' mouth.
03/14/2007
02:20
Who Put You In Charge?South ParkS11 E3
The Lice out break is under control but questions still need answering.
03/21/2007