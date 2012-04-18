South Park
Searching For The Bar
Season 16 E 9 • 10/03/2012
James Cameron continues his quest to raise the bar, while Kyle and Stan have a heart to heart.
00:56
Go Without MeSouth ParkS16 E6
Kyle reaches his breaking point, and Stan discovers a new way to escape -- by boat.
04/18/2012
02:15
Kenny Dies of BoredomSouth ParkS16 E6
The live action re-enactment continues, and Stan reveals his true intentions for taking the ill-fated trip.
04/18/2012
01:40
Mr. Hankey's Magical HelicrapterSouth ParkS16 E6
Just when all seems lost, Mr. Hankey rescues the boys from the wilderness.
04/18/2012
01:31
Everyone Has A Creamy FillingSouth ParkS16 E8
Butters shares his secret stash of goo with Cartman.
09/26/2012
01:40
Oh, How HumiliatingSouth ParkS16 E9
Cartman struggles with the shame of his new mobility scooter.
10/03/2012
01:43
No More Living In DenialSouth ParkS16 E9
Cartman gets a mobility scooter and demands that Kyle make his bathroom handicapped accessible.
10/03/2012
01:42
Rascal TippingSouth ParkS16 E9
The government installs "tip assist" on all mobility scooters, as Cartman gives an impassioned speech about his size.
10/03/2012
01:26
Where's Your Sense Of Shame?South ParkS16 E9
Kyle confronts Tolkien about the "documentary" they made together.
10/03/2012
01:09
01:23
I'm Gettin' A Pig Heart!!South ParkS16 E9
Honey Boo Boo picks out her sweet new heart.
10/03/2012
01:36
NOBODY Beats My Ratings!!!South ParkS16 E9
James Cameron discovers Randy Newman at unfathomable depths. Meanwhile, Cartman confronts Tolkien about his TV show.
10/03/2012
01:30
Honey Boo Boo vs. Fatty Doo DooSouth ParkS16 E9
At the First Lady's Symposium on Obesity, Cartman and Honey Boo Boo throw down.
10/03/2012
00:49
Because James Cameron IS...James CameronSouth ParkS16 E9
Mr. Cameron explains the significance of his accomplishment.
10/03/2012
02:15
Welcome Home Young KeikiSouth ParkS16 E11
Butters finally arrives in his native homeland.
10/17/2012
01:30
Stanground, Bro!South ParkS16 E13
After his appearance on the Charlie Rose show, people start wearing brown bracelets to show their support for standing.
10/31/2012
01:03
I Don't Know What To Believe InSouth ParkS16 E13
The people of South Park line up to remove their wristbands.
10/31/2012
00:50
Jesus Asterisk ChristSouth ParkS16 E13
The boys confront Stan when they realize he's still wearing the wristband.
10/31/2012
01:40
Please Welcome A Retarded FishSouth ParkS16 E13
Stan goes on the Charlie Rose show, and continues to defend his position about wearing the wristband.
10/31/2012