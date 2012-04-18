South Park
Kenny Dies of Boredom
Season 16 E 6 • 04/18/2012
The live action re-enactment continues, and Stan reveals his true intentions for taking the ill-fated trip.
Descent Into MadnessSouth ParkS16 E6
The boys find themselves trapped in a nightmare they cannot escape.
04/18/2012
01:26
Ziplining! Hell Yeah!!South ParkS16 E6
It's the boys' last day of spring break and they decide to go looking for adventure with ziplining.
04/18/2012
02:13
Hit That Fresh Nar NarSouth ParkS16 E6
The boys' ziplining tour takes a turn for the worse when they realize they have to share their adventure with a tour group.
04/18/2012
01:28
Long Story ShortSouth ParkS16 E6
Trapped inside the shuttle, the boys are forced to spend quality time with the tour group.
04/18/2012
01:29
A Massive Storm Is BrewingSouth ParkS16 E6
The food in Cartman's stomach begins to turn, as the boys finally arrive at the top of the mountain.
04/18/2012
02:06
SHAKA BRA!South ParkS16 E6
The boys think their ziplining ordeal has finally ended...but soon realize the nightmare has only begun.
04/18/2012
00:36
A Trip From HellSouth ParkS16 E6
The ziplining tour continues and the boys find themselves totally trapped.
04/18/2012
01:37
Stage Four DiarrheaSouth ParkS16 E6
Cartman's stomach condition worsens, and the boys turn on each other.
04/18/2012
01:07
Got Four More For Ya'South ParkS16 E6
The boys' plan to escape via horseback riding turns out to be a terrible mistake.
04/18/2012
00:56
Go Without MeSouth ParkS16 E6
Kyle reaches his breaking point, and Stan discovers a new way to escape -- by boat.
04/18/2012
02:15
01:40
Mr. Hankey's Magical HelicrapterSouth ParkS16 E6
Just when all seems lost, Mr. Hankey rescues the boys from the wilderness.
04/18/2012
01:31
Everyone Has A Creamy FillingSouth ParkS16 E8
Butters shares his secret stash of goo with Cartman.
09/26/2012
01:40
Oh, How HumiliatingSouth ParkS16 E9
Cartman struggles with the shame of his new mobility scooter.
10/03/2012
01:43
No More Living In DenialSouth ParkS16 E9
Cartman gets a mobility scooter and demands that Kyle make his bathroom handicapped accessible.
10/03/2012
01:42
Rascal TippingSouth ParkS16 E9
The government installs "tip assist" on all mobility scooters, as Cartman gives an impassioned speech about his size.
10/03/2012
01:26
Where's Your Sense Of Shame?South ParkS16 E9
Kyle confronts Tolkien about the "documentary" they made together.
10/03/2012
01:09
Searching For The BarSouth ParkS16 E9
James Cameron continues his quest to raise the bar, while Kyle and Stan have a heart to heart.
10/03/2012