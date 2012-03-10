South Park

Because James Cameron IS...James Cameron

Season 16 E 9 • 10/03/2012

Mr. Cameron explains the significance of his accomplishment.

Oh, How Humiliating
South ParkS16 E9

Cartman struggles with the shame of his new mobility scooter.
10/03/2012
01:43

No More Living In Denial
South ParkS16 E9

Cartman gets a mobility scooter and demands that Kyle make his bathroom handicapped accessible.
10/03/2012
01:42

Rascal Tipping
South ParkS16 E9

The government installs "tip assist" on all mobility scooters, as Cartman gives an impassioned speech about his size.
10/03/2012
00:45

Sketti And Butter
South ParkS16 E9

Kyle and Stan sit down to watch Honey Boo Boo.
10/03/2012
01:13

Here Comes Fatty Doo Doo!
South ParkS16 E9

Kyle unveils his documentary about Cartman.
10/03/2012
01:26

Where's Your Sense Of Shame?
South ParkS16 E9

Kyle confronts Tolkien about the "documentary" they made together.
10/03/2012
01:09

Searching For The Bar
South ParkS16 E9

James Cameron continues his quest to raise the bar, while Kyle and Stan have a heart to heart.
10/03/2012
01:23

I'm Gettin' A Pig Heart!!
South ParkS16 E9

Honey Boo Boo picks out her sweet new heart.
10/03/2012
01:36

NOBODY Beats My Ratings!!!
South ParkS16 E9

James Cameron discovers Randy Newman at unfathomable depths. Meanwhile, Cartman confronts Tolkien about his TV show.
10/03/2012
01:30

Honey Boo Boo vs. Fatty Doo Doo
South ParkS16 E9

At the First Lady's Symposium on Obesity, Cartman and Honey Boo Boo throw down.
10/03/2012
00:49

02:15

Welcome Home Young Keiki
South ParkS16 E11

Butters finally arrives in his native homeland.
10/17/2012
01:30

Stanground, Bro!
South ParkS16 E13

After his appearance on the Charlie Rose show, people start wearing brown bracelets to show their support for standing.
10/31/2012
01:03

I Don't Know What To Believe In
South ParkS16 E13

The people of South Park line up to remove their wristbands.
10/31/2012
00:50

Jesus Asterisk Christ
South ParkS16 E13

The boys confront Stan when they realize he's still wearing the wristband.
10/31/2012
01:40

Please Welcome A Retarded Fish
South ParkS16 E13

Stan goes on the Charlie Rose show, and continues to defend his position about wearing the wristband.
10/31/2012
00:38

STANforsomething
South ParkS16 E13

Stan finally does his Nike commercial.
10/31/2012
01:26

A Witch Hunt
South ParkS16 E13

Results conclude that Stan's bracelet was indeed cut off. Meanwhile, Kyle confronts Stan about the allegations.
10/31/2012
01:50

Maybe It's The Pee Pee Fairy
South ParkS16 E13

Stan and Jesus break into the French-Swedish scientist's house.
10/31/2012
01:09

Pffftt
South ParkS16 E13

Jesus and Stan hatch a plan to get people refocused on what really matters.
10/31/2012
01:32

Our Scause?
South ParkS16 E13

Looking to raise awareness for their cause, Stan and Jesus visit the P.F. Pityef Bracelet factory.
10/31/2012