South Park
Frozen Randy
Season 16 E 12 • 10/24/2012
Randy's Blockbuster dream finally dies, and the family tries to comfort him.
02:09
Randy's Going CrazySouth ParkS16 E12
With still no customers coming in, Randy becomes haunted by his business decision.
10/24/2012
01:26
A WereprechaunSouth ParkS16 E12
Randy's big Halloween promotion gets in the way of Stan's trick-or-treating plans.
10/24/2012
00:33
Winter's ComingSouth ParkS16 E12
The townspeople continue to be frightened by the old Blockbuster.
10/24/2012
01:59
No Place Like The Video StoreSouth ParkS16 E12
Things continue to get more and more spooky at the Blockbuster.
10/24/2012
00:55
CARTMAN SMASH!!!South ParkS16 E12
The boys witness a robbery and put their Avengers costumes to the test.
10/24/2012
01:03
It's Just Randy...South ParkS16 E12
Sharon tries to put up with Randy as he sinks deeper into Blockbuster madness.
10/24/2012
01:09
Cancel the Monster Mash?!South ParkS16 E12
The Avengers reunite and hatch a plan with the police to catch the Redbox Killers.
10/24/2012
00:59
GangnamSteinSouth ParkS16 E12
Stan hits the Monster Mash undercover, and Randy loses his mind.
10/24/2012
02:01
Stay GoldSouth ParkS16 E12
Randy goes berserk as GangnamStein. And when it's all over, the boys lose Stan...on Facetime.
10/24/2012
01:31
01:30
Stanground, Bro!South ParkS16 E13
After his appearance on the Charlie Rose show, people start wearing brown bracelets to show their support for standing.
10/31/2012
01:03
I Don't Know What To Believe InSouth ParkS16 E13
The people of South Park line up to remove their wristbands.
10/31/2012
00:50
Jesus Asterisk ChristSouth ParkS16 E13
The boys confront Stan when they realize he's still wearing the wristband.
10/31/2012
01:40
Please Welcome A Retarded FishSouth ParkS16 E13
Stan goes on the Charlie Rose show, and continues to defend his position about wearing the wristband.
10/31/2012
01:26
A Witch HuntSouth ParkS16 E13
Results conclude that Stan's bracelet was indeed cut off. Meanwhile, Kyle confronts Stan about the allegations.
10/31/2012
01:50
Maybe It's The Pee Pee FairySouth ParkS16 E13
Stan and Jesus break into the French-Swedish scientist's house.
10/31/2012
01:09
PfffttSouth ParkS16 E13
Jesus and Stan hatch a plan to get people refocused on what really matters.
10/31/2012
01:32
Our Scause?South ParkS16 E13
Looking to raise awareness for their cause, Stan and Jesus visit the P.F. Pityef Bracelet factory.
10/31/2012