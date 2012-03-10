South Park

No Place Like The Video Store

Season 16 E 12 • 10/24/2012

Things continue to get more and more spooky at the Blockbuster.

01:23

I'm Gettin' A Pig Heart!!
South ParkS16 E9

Honey Boo Boo picks out her sweet new heart.
10/03/2012
01:36

NOBODY Beats My Ratings!!!
South ParkS16 E9

James Cameron discovers Randy Newman at unfathomable depths. Meanwhile, Cartman confronts Tolkien about his TV show.
10/03/2012
01:30

Honey Boo Boo vs. Fatty Doo Doo
South ParkS16 E9

At the First Lady's Symposium on Obesity, Cartman and Honey Boo Boo throw down.
10/03/2012
00:49

Because James Cameron IS...James Cameron
South ParkS16 E9

Mr. Cameron explains the significance of his accomplishment.
10/03/2012
02:15

Welcome Home Young Keiki
South ParkS16 E11

Butters finally arrives in his native homeland.
10/17/2012
01:18

Customers Up Our Ass, Sharon
South ParkS16 E12

Randy officially opens the Blockbuster for business.
10/24/2012
01:30

WHO WANTS CHAMPAGNE?!
South ParkS16 E12

Randy announces to the family that he's the proud new owner of Blockbuster Video.
10/24/2012
02:09

Randy's Going Crazy
South ParkS16 E12

With still no customers coming in, Randy becomes haunted by his business decision.
10/24/2012
01:26

A Wereprechaun
South ParkS16 E12

Randy's big Halloween promotion gets in the way of Stan's trick-or-treating plans.
10/24/2012
00:33

Winter's Coming
South ParkS16 E12

The townspeople continue to be frightened by the old Blockbuster.
10/24/2012
01:59

00:55

CARTMAN SMASH!!!
South ParkS16 E12

The boys witness a robbery and put their Avengers costumes to the test.
10/24/2012
01:03

It's Just Randy...
South ParkS16 E12

Sharon tries to put up with Randy as he sinks deeper into Blockbuster madness.
10/24/2012
01:06

Get Rid Of Him
South ParkS16 E12

The Redbox Killers interrogate Stan on the iPad.
10/24/2012
01:09

Cancel the Monster Mash?!
South ParkS16 E12

The Avengers reunite and hatch a plan with the police to catch the Redbox Killers.
10/24/2012
00:59

GangnamStein
South ParkS16 E12

Stan hits the Monster Mash undercover, and Randy loses his mind.
10/24/2012
02:01

Stay Gold
South ParkS16 E12

Randy goes berserk as GangnamStein. And when it's all over, the boys lose Stan...on Facetime.
10/24/2012
01:31

Frozen Randy
South ParkS16 E12

Randy's Blockbuster dream finally dies, and the family tries to comfort him.
10/24/2012
01:30

Stanground, Bro!
South ParkS16 E13

After his appearance on the Charlie Rose show, people start wearing brown bracelets to show their support for standing.
10/31/2012
01:03

I Don't Know What To Believe In
South ParkS16 E13

The people of South Park line up to remove their wristbands.
10/31/2012
00:50

Jesus Asterisk Christ
South ParkS16 E13

The boys confront Stan when they realize he's still wearing the wristband.
10/31/2012