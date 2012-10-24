South Park

GangnamStein

Season 16 E 12 • 10/24/2012

Stan hits the Monster Mash undercover, and Randy loses his mind.

01:18

Customers Up Our Ass, Sharon
South ParkS16 E12

Randy officially opens the Blockbuster for business.
10/24/2012
01:30

WHO WANTS CHAMPAGNE?!
South ParkS16 E12

Randy announces to the family that he's the proud new owner of Blockbuster Video.
10/24/2012
02:09

Randy's Going Crazy
South ParkS16 E12

With still no customers coming in, Randy becomes haunted by his business decision.
10/24/2012
01:26

A Wereprechaun
South ParkS16 E12

Randy's big Halloween promotion gets in the way of Stan's trick-or-treating plans.
10/24/2012
00:33

Winter's Coming
South ParkS16 E12

The townspeople continue to be frightened by the old Blockbuster.
10/24/2012
01:59

No Place Like The Video Store
South ParkS16 E12

Things continue to get more and more spooky at the Blockbuster.
10/24/2012
00:55

CARTMAN SMASH!!!
South ParkS16 E12

The boys witness a robbery and put their Avengers costumes to the test.
10/24/2012
01:03

It's Just Randy...
South ParkS16 E12

Sharon tries to put up with Randy as he sinks deeper into Blockbuster madness.
10/24/2012
01:06

Get Rid Of Him
South ParkS16 E12

The Redbox Killers interrogate Stan on the iPad.
10/24/2012
01:09

Cancel the Monster Mash?!
South ParkS16 E12

The Avengers reunite and hatch a plan with the police to catch the Redbox Killers.
10/24/2012
00:59

GangnamStein
South ParkS16 E12

10/24/2012
02:01

Stay Gold
South ParkS16 E12

Randy goes berserk as GangnamStein. And when it's all over, the boys lose Stan...on Facetime.
10/24/2012
01:31

Frozen Randy
South ParkS16 E12

Randy's Blockbuster dream finally dies, and the family tries to comfort him.
10/24/2012
01:30

Stanground, Bro!
South ParkS16 E13

After his appearance on the Charlie Rose show, people start wearing brown bracelets to show their support for standing.
10/31/2012
01:03

I Don't Know What To Believe In
South ParkS16 E13

The people of South Park line up to remove their wristbands.
10/31/2012
00:50

Jesus Asterisk Christ
South ParkS16 E13

The boys confront Stan when they realize he's still wearing the wristband.
10/31/2012
01:40

Please Welcome A Retarded Fish
South ParkS16 E13

Stan goes on the Charlie Rose show, and continues to defend his position about wearing the wristband.
10/31/2012
00:38

STANforsomething
South ParkS16 E13

Stan finally does his Nike commercial.
10/31/2012
01:26

A Witch Hunt
South ParkS16 E13

Results conclude that Stan's bracelet was indeed cut off. Meanwhile, Kyle confronts Stan about the allegations.
10/31/2012
01:50

Maybe It's The Pee Pee Fairy
South ParkS16 E13

Stan and Jesus break into the French-Swedish scientist's house.
10/31/2012
01:09

Pffftt
South ParkS16 E13

Jesus and Stan hatch a plan to get people refocused on what really matters.
10/31/2012