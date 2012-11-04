South Park

Pffftt

Season 16 E 13 • 10/31/2012

Jesus and Stan hatch a plan to get people refocused on what really matters.

01:37

Don't Fart On Grandma
South ParkS16 E5

Butters' Grandma continues to bully him.
04/11/2012
01:31

Everyone Has A Creamy Filling
South ParkS16 E8

Butters shares his secret stash of goo with Cartman.
09/26/2012
02:15

Welcome Home Young Keiki
South ParkS16 E11

Butters finally arrives in his native homeland.
10/17/2012
01:30

Stanground, Bro!
South ParkS16 E13

After his appearance on the Charlie Rose show, people start wearing brown bracelets to show their support for standing.
10/31/2012
01:03

I Don't Know What To Believe In
South ParkS16 E13

The people of South Park line up to remove their wristbands.
10/31/2012
00:50

Jesus Asterisk Christ
South ParkS16 E13

The boys confront Stan when they realize he's still wearing the wristband.
10/31/2012
01:40

Please Welcome A Retarded Fish
South ParkS16 E13

Stan goes on the Charlie Rose show, and continues to defend his position about wearing the wristband.
10/31/2012
00:38

STANforsomething
South ParkS16 E13

Stan finally does his Nike commercial.
10/31/2012
01:26

A Witch Hunt
South ParkS16 E13

Results conclude that Stan's bracelet was indeed cut off. Meanwhile, Kyle confronts Stan about the allegations.
10/31/2012
01:50

Maybe It's The Pee Pee Fairy
South ParkS16 E13

Stan and Jesus break into the French-Swedish scientist's house.
10/31/2012
01:09

01:32

Our Scause?
South ParkS16 E13

Looking to raise awareness for their cause, Stan and Jesus visit the P.F. Pityef Bracelet factory.
10/31/2012
01:11

Belarus Bracelets
South ParkS16 E13

10/31/2012
01:14

What Are YOU On?
South ParkS16 E13

Jesus visits the farmers in Belarus to bring attention to their struggle.
10/31/2012
01:14

All Covered In Scauses
South ParkS16 E13

The town runs out of money for their scauses.
10/31/2012
01:33

What Would Jesus Do?
South ParkS16 E13

After being duped by the bracelet company, Jesus seeks vengeance.
10/31/2012
00:57

Only Causes Are Left
South ParkS16 E13

Jesus reminds everyone to focus on the cause, not the scause.
10/31/2012
00:59

Broadcasting To His Followers
South ParkS17 E1

Cartman uses “Shitter” to talk about his plans for the NSA.
09/25/2013
01:48

Hey Government. It's Me, Butters.
South ParkS17 E1

Butters thanks the government and President Obama for watching over him, while Cartman comes up with a plan to infiltrate the NSA.
09/25/2013
01:28

HALLELUJAH!
South ParkS17 E1

Cartman pledges his allegiance to the country and the DMV workers have a change of heart.
09/25/2013
00:43

Infiltrating the NSA
South ParkS17 E1

Cartman puts on his best disguise to infiltrate the NSA.
09/25/2013