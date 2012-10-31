South Park

Only Causes Are Left

Season 16 E 13 • 10/31/2012

Jesus reminds everyone to focus on the cause, not the scause.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:40

Please Welcome A Retarded Fish
South ParkS16 E13

Stan goes on the Charlie Rose show, and continues to defend his position about wearing the wristband.
10/31/2012
00:38

STANforsomething
South ParkS16 E13

Stan finally does his Nike commercial.
10/31/2012
01:26

A Witch Hunt
South ParkS16 E13

Results conclude that Stan's bracelet was indeed cut off. Meanwhile, Kyle confronts Stan about the allegations.
10/31/2012
01:50

Maybe It's The Pee Pee Fairy
South ParkS16 E13

Stan and Jesus break into the French-Swedish scientist's house.
10/31/2012
01:09

Pffftt
South ParkS16 E13

Jesus and Stan hatch a plan to get people refocused on what really matters.
10/31/2012
01:32

Our Scause?
South ParkS16 E13

Looking to raise awareness for their cause, Stan and Jesus visit the P.F. Pityef Bracelet factory.
10/31/2012
01:11

Belarus Bracelets
South ParkS16 E13

10/31/2012
01:14

What Are YOU On?
South ParkS16 E13

Jesus visits the farmers in Belarus to bring attention to their struggle.
10/31/2012
01:14

All Covered In Scauses
South ParkS16 E13

The town runs out of money for their scauses.
10/31/2012
01:33

What Would Jesus Do?
South ParkS16 E13

After being duped by the bracelet company, Jesus seeks vengeance.
10/31/2012
00:57

Only Causes Are Left
South ParkS16 E13

Jesus reminds everyone to focus on the cause, not the scause.
10/31/2012
00:59

Broadcasting To His Followers
South ParkS17 E1

Cartman uses “Shitter” to talk about his plans for the NSA.
09/25/2013
01:48

Hey Government. It's Me, Butters.
South ParkS17 E1

Butters thanks the government and President Obama for watching over him, while Cartman comes up with a plan to infiltrate the NSA.
09/25/2013
01:28

HALLELUJAH!
South ParkS17 E1

Cartman pledges his allegiance to the country and the DMV workers have a change of heart.
09/25/2013
00:43

Infiltrating the NSA
South ParkS17 E1

Cartman puts on his best disguise to infiltrate the NSA.
09/25/2013
01:07

Fat And Unimportant
South ParkS17 E1

Cartman uses his new job at the NSA to gather information about himself.
09/25/2013
01:45

I Yelled At A Midget
South ParkS17 E1

Butters confesses all his sins at the DMV.
09/25/2013
01:17

It's Called Shitter
South ParkS17 E1

The newest form of social media takes your thoughts and puts them directly on the internet.
09/25/2013
00:54

DMV Confessions
South ParkS17 E1

Officer Barbrady is the latest person to seek the government's forgiveness.
09/25/2013
01:45

I Can Be Forgiven?
South ParkS17 E1

Cartman is upset about his failed NSA infiltration but finds comfort in Butters' message.
09/25/2013
01:23

Black Or White, It's Alright!
South ParkS17 E3

Butters and Cartman perform their original rap song at a school assembly.
10/09/2013