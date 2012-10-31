South Park
Only Causes Are Left
Season 16 E 13 • 10/31/2012
Jesus reminds everyone to focus on the cause, not the scause.
01:40
Please Welcome A Retarded FishSouth ParkS16 E13
Stan goes on the Charlie Rose show, and continues to defend his position about wearing the wristband.
10/31/2012
01:26
A Witch HuntSouth ParkS16 E13
Results conclude that Stan's bracelet was indeed cut off. Meanwhile, Kyle confronts Stan about the allegations.
10/31/2012
01:50
Maybe It's The Pee Pee FairySouth ParkS16 E13
Stan and Jesus break into the French-Swedish scientist's house.
10/31/2012
01:09
PfffttSouth ParkS16 E13
Jesus and Stan hatch a plan to get people refocused on what really matters.
10/31/2012
01:32
Our Scause?South ParkS16 E13
Looking to raise awareness for their cause, Stan and Jesus visit the P.F. Pityef Bracelet factory.
10/31/2012
01:14
What Are YOU On?South ParkS16 E13
Jesus visits the farmers in Belarus to bring attention to their struggle.
10/31/2012
01:33
What Would Jesus Do?South ParkS16 E13
After being duped by the bracelet company, Jesus seeks vengeance.
10/31/2012
00:57
Only Causes Are LeftSouth ParkS16 E13
Jesus reminds everyone to focus on the cause, not the scause.
10/31/2012
00:59
