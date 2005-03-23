The Chosen One

Watching
01:50
Wing Sings For The Awesome Talent AgencySouth ParkS9 E3
As the boys are mourning the loss of Tolkien, Mr. Tuong Lu Kim shows up asking them to represent his singing wife, Wing.
03/23/2005
01:27
A Delicate Little FlowerSouth ParkS9 E3
Wing sings at the wedding and everyone is happy. Tolkien shows up as a waiter.
03/23/2005
01:35
What Would Kenny Want?South ParkS9 E4
Cartman wants Kenny dead so he can inherit his Sony PSP.
03/30/2005
04:08
Fort Collins Can't Play (Music Montage)South ParkS9 E5
The boys can't lose even when they try.
04/06/2005
02:55
Great At SuckingSouth ParkS9 E5
The boys can't lose because the other teams have been practicing how to suck.
04/06/2005