South Park

A Massive Storm Is Brewing

Season 16 E 6 • 04/18/2012

The food in Cartman's stomach begins to turn, as the boys finally arrive at the top of the mountain.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

00:48

You Gonna Cwy?
South ParkS16 E5

The head of Bucky Bailey's harasses Stan about the success his film.
04/11/2012
01:15

Get Your GUMMY BEARS!
South ParkS16 E5

Professor Chaos finally meets his match in Butters' grandma.
04/11/2012
02:23

Bathroom Bullying
South ParkS16 E5

The head of Bucky Bailey's gets a cease and desist order, while Stan confronts Kyle over his lack of enthusiasm for the movie.
04/11/2012
02:01

Please Leave Me Alone
South ParkS16 E5

The boys go on the Dr. Oz show and Butters has a violent breakdown.
04/11/2012
00:42

BOOOO!!!
South ParkS16 E5

After Butters violent breakdown, the school turns against Stan.
04/11/2012
01:47

Jackin' It In San Diego
South ParkS16 E5

Stan breaks down and heads to San Diego to let off some steam.
04/11/2012
00:54

Descent Into Madness
South ParkS16 E6

The boys find themselves trapped in a nightmare they cannot escape.
04/18/2012
01:26

Ziplining! Hell Yeah!!
South ParkS16 E6

It's the boys' last day of spring break and they decide to go looking for adventure with ziplining.
04/18/2012
02:13

Hit That Fresh Nar Nar
South ParkS16 E6

The boys' ziplining tour takes a turn for the worse when they realize they have to share their adventure with a tour group.
04/18/2012
01:28

Long Story Short
South ParkS16 E6

Trapped inside the shuttle, the boys are forced to spend quality time with the tour group.
04/18/2012
01:29

A Massive Storm Is Brewing
South ParkS16 E6

The food in Cartman's stomach begins to turn, as the boys finally arrive at the top of the mountain.
04/18/2012
02:06

SHAKA BRA!
South ParkS16 E6

The boys think their ziplining ordeal has finally ended...but soon realize the nightmare has only begun.
04/18/2012
00:36

A Trip From Hell
South ParkS16 E6

The ziplining tour continues and the boys find themselves totally trapped.
04/18/2012
01:37

Stage Four Diarrhea
South ParkS16 E6

Cartman's stomach condition worsens, and the boys turn on each other.
04/18/2012
01:07

Got Four More For Ya'
South ParkS16 E6

The boys' plan to escape via horseback riding turns out to be a terrible mistake.
04/18/2012
00:56

Go Without Me
South ParkS16 E6

Kyle reaches his breaking point, and Stan discovers a new way to escape -- by boat.
04/18/2012
02:15

Kenny Dies of Boredom
South ParkS16 E6

The live action re-enactment continues, and Stan reveals his true intentions for taking the ill-fated trip.
04/18/2012
01:40

Mr. Hankey's Magical Helicrapter
South ParkS16 E6

Just when all seems lost, Mr. Hankey rescues the boys from the wilderness.
04/18/2012
01:31

Everyone Has A Creamy Filling
South ParkS16 E8

Butters shares his secret stash of goo with Cartman.
09/26/2012
01:40

Oh, How Humiliating
South ParkS16 E9

Cartman struggles with the shame of his new mobility scooter.
10/03/2012
01:43

No More Living In Denial
South ParkS16 E9

Cartman gets a mobility scooter and demands that Kyle make his bathroom handicapped accessible.
10/03/2012