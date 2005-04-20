You'll Freeze To Death

Watching
01:26
Randy's TheorySouth ParkS9 E8
The State Capitol panics when they realize global warming is going to strike today.
10/19/2005
01:38
Learning The TruthSouth ParkS9 E8
The Pentagon learns the flood in Beaverton wasn't cause by global warming.
10/19/2005
02:17
Dead is BetterSouth ParkS9 E9
Butters' dad is warned about the dangers of burying his son in the Indian burial ground.
10/26/2005
02:06
Future Telling DeviceSouth ParkS9 E9
The boys learn of future telling device possessed by the girls.
10/26/2005
01:38
Way Cooler Than "Juwanna Man"South ParkS9 E9
One of the boys must fake his death and come back as a girl.
10/26/2005
01:46
Witches!South ParkS9 E9
The girls make fun of Marjorine when she doesn't participate in their nighttime activities.
10/26/2005
01:37
Ugly & FlatSouth ParkS9 E9
The girls offer to give Marjorine a makeover since she's so ugly and flat.
10/26/2005