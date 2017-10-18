South Park

A Witch Pursuit Thing

Season 21 E 6 • 10/25/2017

Randy, Gerald, Stephen and the rest of the dads try to show the town that not all witches are bad. Meanwhile, with all that's going on, Cartman convinces Heidi to go to a costume party.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:45

Another Kids Choir
South ParkS21 E5

While Cartman, Kenny, Kyle and Butters entertain the residents of Shady Acres, Stan sneaks into Ms. McGullicutty's room.
10/18/2017
01:28

He Was Just a Mouse
South ParkS21 E5

Marcus catches Stan red handed, trying to steal Ms. McGullicutty's Hummel collection. After trading accusations, they realize they are both after the same thing.
10/18/2017
00:54

Solitaire
South ParkS21 E5

Ms. McGullicutty gets her comeuppance. Meanwhile, Marcus goes after the people who profit from addiction.
10/18/2017
01:29

Butter Him Up, Butters
South ParkS21 E6

Stan, Kenny, Butters and Kyle learn more about their dads' Witch group. With the new information, they turn to another Witch who may be able to help.
10/25/2017
02:03

I Want Candy
South ParkS21 E6

Randy and the guys get ready to celebrate their annual Witch Week. Meanwhile, Cartman freaks out while Heidi gets ready to go to the Pumpkin Patch.
10/25/2017
01:39

Put a Spell on Our Wives
South ParkS21 E6

As Randy and the guys party and cast spells around the fire, Cartman and Heidi finally get to the pumpkin Patch.
10/25/2017
00:53

Chip Got All Weird
South ParkS21 E6

Sharon confronts Randy about what happened with Chip on the first night of Witch Week.
10/25/2017
00:49

She Had a Broom and a Cackle
South ParkS21 E6

After the destruction of the Pumpkin Patch, most of the boys decide the only way to save Halloween is to get rid of the witch.
10/25/2017
01:19

One Bad Witch
South ParkS21 E6

On the second night of Witch Week the Dads realize the whole town is turning against them, just because of one bad witch.
10/25/2017
01:24

Eric's Plan
South ParkS21 E6

As the Witch attacks town, and steals more children, the boys look for ways to save Halloween. Cartman presents his plan of his own.
10/25/2017
01:54

A Witch Pursuit Thing
South ParkS21 E6

Randy, Gerald, Stephen and the rest of the dads try to show the town that not all witches are bad. Meanwhile, with all that's going on, Cartman convinces Heidi to go to a costume party.
10/25/2017
01:01

Hansel and Gretel in the Woods
South ParkS21 E6

Cartman and Heidi get into an argument in the deep, dark woods, drawing the attention of the witch.
10/25/2017
00:43

I Tried to Save Heidi
South ParkS21 E6

Cartman goes to the police and reports that Heidi has been taken by the Witch.
10/25/2017
01:39

Party with El Presedente
South ParkS21 E6

The missing member of the Witch Group shows up to show Chip the Witch real power. With the kids and the town safe, the Witches decide to continue the party.
10/25/2017
00:26

Almost Ready to Trick or Treat
South ParkS21 E6

With Chip defeated and the town safe, Cartman once again waits for Heidi to get ready.
10/25/2017
00:36

Happy Anniversary, Mr. President
South ParkS21 E7

President Garrison celebrates the anniversary of his first year in office.
11/08/2017
02:18

Girls Are Amazing, Smart and Beautiful
South ParkS21 E7

Kyle tries to convince the rest of the girls to understand how Heidi feels. After that conversation, Kyle begins to realize how he feels about Heidi and asks Cartman to be "good to her".
11/08/2017
00:59

He Clearly Sucks
South ParkS21 E7

While Cartman complains about Heidi, Kyle doesn't understand why Heidi and Cartman are still together.
11/08/2017
01:04

What's Wrong With You!
South ParkS21 E7

Kyle asks Heidi about her relationship with Cartman.
11/08/2017
01:12

Waddle On Down to the Nurse's Office
South ParkS21 E7

Cartman gives the rest of the boys a heads up that Heidi has put on a little weight, and asks them not to make her feel bad about it.
11/08/2017
01:21

Put Our Foot Down
South ParkS21 E7

Paul Ryan, Mike Pence and Mitch McConnell decide to stand up to President Garrison.
11/08/2017