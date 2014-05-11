South Park

It's All So Reallll!!

Season 18 E 7 • 11/12/2014

With Cartman as his guide, Butters visits the school in "virtual reality".

01:12

Please Drink Responsibly
South ParkS18 E6

The Canadian Government vows to start an awareness campaign about playing mobile games in moderation.
11/05/2014
01:12

You Two Have Demons
South ParkS18 E6

Randy takes Stan to the casino to witness Grandpa Marsh's gambling, and then confronts them both about their addictions.
11/05/2014
01:08

I LOST MY CRUTCHES!
South ParkS18 E6

Jimmy comes clean about his own mobile gaming demons.
11/05/2014
01:16

It's Called A SMORGASVEIN
South ParkS18 E6

Stan continues to buy more Canadough, and Randy has finally had enough.
11/05/2014
01:09

I Need Help
South ParkS18 E6

After Stan admits he has a problem, Jimmy offers his advice. Meanwhile, the boys get the word out about Terrance and Phillip hiring "pushers".
11/05/2014
00:58

Built an Addiction Machine
South ParkS18 E6

The Minister of Mobile Gaming is finally called out about his game preying on people's addictions.
11/05/2014
01:04

BEELZABOOT!
South ParkS18 E6

The Minister of Mobile Gaming finally reveals his true self.
11/05/2014
01:30

Kid's Got Demons
South ParkS18 E6

After explaining the cause of addiction, Satan borrows Stan's soul.
11/05/2014
01:38

Stan vs. The Canadian Devil
South ParkS18 E6

With the power of Satan inside him, Stan descends on Canada and battles Beelzaboot.
11/05/2014
01:04

Get Off Your High Horse!
South ParkS18 E6

Canada finally returns to normal. Meanwhile, Stan and Grandpa Marsh play board games to avoid their addictions.
11/05/2014
01:41

00:45

Cure De Gars
South ParkS18 E7

Cartman tells the boys about his latest prank on Butters.
11/12/2014
01:36

I'M A BAAAAD MAN!
South ParkS18 E7

Butters goes off the grid in "virtual reality" and winds up getting stabbed by a hooker.
11/12/2014
01:49

Manipulate Reality
South ParkS18 E7

Cartman surprises Butters in the hospital with some shocking news... none of this is real.
11/12/2014
01:42

Malfunction With The Headset
South ParkS18 E7

Customer Service calls Cartman with news that HE is actually the one stuck in virtual reality.
11/12/2014
01:04

Grounded in Virtual Reality
South ParkS18 E7

Butters is confronted by Cartman about what's real.
11/12/2014
01:09

Something Supernatural
South ParkS18 E7

After getting more grounded, Butters calls Kyle for help. Meanwhile, Kenny and the boys discover a comatose Cartman.
11/12/2014
01:39

I'm a Computer Program
South ParkS18 E7

Butters' dad forgets why his son is grounded. Meanwhile, Cartman shares a shocking revelation with the boys.
11/12/2014
01:11

Customer Feedback Vindaloop
South ParkS18 E7

Oculus Rift customer service calls Oculus Rift customer service.
11/12/2014
00:58

It Was Carnage, Bro!
South ParkS18 E8

The boys recount Kenny's epic Magic victory, then get a tip about where to find the REAL hardcore action.
11/19/2014
01:17

Game, Set and Match
South ParkS18 E8

The boys' rooster dominates its first fight. Afterwards, they're approached about moving up to the big leagues.
11/19/2014