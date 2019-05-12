South Park
Santa’s PSA
Season 23 E 10 • 12/12/2019
Santa is stealing all the joy from the town’s Holiday Season in the Season 23 finale.
02:00
Some STIFF CompetitionSouth ParkS23 E9
Scott is smitten when he learns that Sophie Gray, the new 4th grader, has diabetes. Unfortunately he's not the only boy who is infatuated with the new girl in school.
12/05/2019
01:47
Cable-Company FastSouth ParkS23 E9
Scott's Dad, a cable company repairman, gets a call to help the Stotch's with their cable. He gets there as quickly as possible… for a repairman.
12/05/2019
02:11
I Have DiabetesSouth ParkS23 E9
Scott finally gets up the nerve to go and talk to Sophie.
12/05/2019
01:33
WE Are Cable Repair MenSouth ParkS23 E9
Clark and the rest of the cable repairmen plot to bring down all the streaming services, but get sidetracked in executing their plan.
12/05/2019
01:24
Relationships Are Diabetes Times 10South ParkS23 E9
Scott turns to Cartman for advice about love and relationships.
12/05/2019
02:08
You Want the Good StuffSouth ParkS23 E9
The Park County Cable repairmen slowly assemble everything they need for their plan. Meanwhile, Scott turns to the shady underbelly of South Park in order to get a bootleg Disney+ account.
12/05/2019
01:38
It's Baby YodaSouth ParkS23 E9
Scott's Dad shuts down all the streaming services in South Park while Scott and Sophie are trying to watch the Mandalorian.
12/05/2019
02:09
You're Just My Type. Type 1 Diabetes.South ParkS23 E9
Scott goes into a Diabetic Rage trying to keep the other boys away from Sophie.
12/05/2019
01:19
Need A Candy Bar?South ParkS23 E9
With the streaming services all off-line, Scott and Sophie spend some quality time together.
12/05/2019
00:53
You Gotta Try It, SantaSouth ParkS23 E10
Santa is shocked to find the residents of South Park high as kites and driving.
12/11/2019
00:34
Santa’s PSASouth ParkS23 E10
12/12/2019
02:17
Holiday SpiritsSouth ParkS23 E10
At the annual Christmas Tree lighting, Santa warns the town about the dangers of drinking and driving, and having too many Christmas Spirits during the holidays.
12/12/2019
01:48
South Park Goes DrySouth ParkS23 E10
A new ordinance passes, in South Park, banning all sales of alcohol just before Christmas.
12/12/2019
02:18
We NEED a Holiday SpecialSouth ParkS23 E10
The Mayor, and the rest of the townsfolk, beg Randy to help restore the town's Christmas Spirits… with weed.
12/12/2019
01:12
As Special As JesusSouth ParkS23 E10
Randy and Towelie brainstorm ideas to bring some Holiday Tegridy to the town.
12/12/2019
01:57
What's IN the Christmas Snow?South ParkS23 E10
Christmas Spirits are almost too high forcing the Mayor confronts Randy about the special ingredient in Tegridy's latest strain, Christmas Snow.
12/12/2019
02:03
Marijuana-Free Christmas SnowSouth ParkS23 E10
When South Park bans marijuana, Randy and Towelie introduce the latest Tegridy product, bringing Christmas Spirits to a new high.
12/12/2019
01:04
A Little Too Much Holiday SpiritSouth ParkS23 E10
The boys worry that with Christmas Spirits so high, their parents won't remember to get them any Christmas gifts.
12/12/2019
01:28
Santa vs. RandySouth ParkS23 E10
With Randy and Towelie in hot pursuit, Santa tries to steal everyone's Christmas Snow.
12/12/2019
00:49
Can We Borrow Some Christmas Snow?South ParkS23 E10
On Christmas Eve morning, the adults of South Park wake up to find all the Christmas Snow has been stolen and Christmas Spirits at their lowest.
12/12/2019