South Park
Can We Borrow Some Christmas Snow?
Season 23 E 10 • 12/12/2019
On Christmas Eve morning, the adults of South Park wake up to find all the Christmas Snow has been stolen and Christmas Spirits at their lowest.
00:53
You Gotta Try It, SantaSouth ParkS23 E10
Santa is shocked to find the residents of South Park high as kites and driving.
12/11/2019
00:34
Santa’s PSASouth ParkS23 E10
Santa is stealing all the joy from the town’s Holiday Season in the Season 23 finale.
12/12/2019
02:17
Holiday SpiritsSouth ParkS23 E10
At the annual Christmas Tree lighting, Santa warns the town about the dangers of drinking and driving, and having too many Christmas Spirits during the holidays.
12/12/2019
01:48
South Park Goes DrySouth ParkS23 E10
A new ordinance passes, in South Park, banning all sales of alcohol just before Christmas.
12/12/2019
02:18
We NEED a Holiday SpecialSouth ParkS23 E10
The Mayor, and the rest of the townsfolk, beg Randy to help restore the town's Christmas Spirits… with weed.
12/12/2019
01:12
As Special As JesusSouth ParkS23 E10
Randy and Towelie brainstorm ideas to bring some Holiday Tegridy to the town.
12/12/2019
01:57
What's IN the Christmas Snow?South ParkS23 E10
Christmas Spirits are almost too high forcing the Mayor confronts Randy about the special ingredient in Tegridy's latest strain, Christmas Snow.
12/12/2019
02:03
Marijuana-Free Christmas SnowSouth ParkS23 E10
When South Park bans marijuana, Randy and Towelie introduce the latest Tegridy product, bringing Christmas Spirits to a new high.
12/12/2019
01:04
A Little Too Much Holiday SpiritSouth ParkS23 E10
The boys worry that with Christmas Spirits so high, their parents won't remember to get them any Christmas gifts.
12/12/2019
01:28
Santa vs. RandySouth ParkS23 E10
With Randy and Towelie in hot pursuit, Santa tries to steal everyone's Christmas Snow.
12/12/2019
00:49
12/12/2019
03:46
A Christmas MiracleSouth ParkS23 E10
With the Help of Santa and Jesus, Randy and Tegridy return the Christmas Spirit to the people of South Park.
12/12/2019
