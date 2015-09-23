South Park

Skank Hunt

Season 20 E 2 • 09/21/2016

Kyle's dad manages to keep his identity as a troll a secret while he takes his on-line abuse global.

S19 • E2
South Park
Where My Country Gone?

Garrison wants to build a wall to keep out all of the undocumented immigrants.
09/23/2015
S19 • E3
South Park
The City Part of Town

The town of South Park is gentrifying and Kenny thinks it's time to get a job.
09/30/2015
S19 • E4
South Park
You're Not Yelping

Cartman considers himself the top on-line restaurant reviewer in South Park.
10/14/2015
S19 • E5
South Park
Safe Space

Cartman is the latest victim of body shaming.
10/21/2015
S19 • E6
South Park
Tweek x Craig

The Asian girls in school are drawing dreamy pictures of Tweek and Craig.
10/28/2015
S19 • E7
South Park
Naughty Ninjas

The citizens of South Park decide they no longer need a police force in town.
11/11/2015
S19 • E8
South Park
Sponsored Content

Jimmy's integrity as a newsman runs smack into PC Principal's ideology.
11/18/2015
S19 • E9
South Park
Truth and Advertising

PC Principal disappears with two of the 4th grade students.
12/02/2015
S19 • E10
South Park
PC Principal Final Justice

Kyle has chosen a dangerous alliance over his friendship with Stan.
12/09/2015
S20 • E1
South Park
Member Berries

Garrison is still hot on the campaign trail.
09/14/2016
S20 • E3
South Park
The Damned

Gerald is thrilled with the media attention as he continues to troll everyone and anyone.
09/28/2016
S20 • E4
South Park
Wieners Out

The boys band together to stand up for their rights.
10/12/2016
S20 • E5
South Park
Douche and a Danish

Giant Douche wants out of the Presidential race.
10/19/2016
S20 • E6
South Park
Fort Collins

An entire city in Colorado gets hacked. Gerald and Cartman may lose everything when their complete history of internet activity becomes public.
10/26/2016
S20 • E7
South Park
Oh, Jeez

Gerald comes face-to-face with the Troll Hunter.
11/09/2016
S20 • E8
South Park
Members Only

The new President-elect pays a visit to his hometown.
11/16/2016
S20 • E9
South Park
Not Funny

Cartman is certain that Butters is trying to steal his girlfriend.
11/30/2016
S20 • E10
South Park
The End of Serialization As We Know It

Cartman finally understands why Heidi wants to get him to Mars.
12/07/2016
S21 • E1
South Park
White People Renovating Houses

Protestors armed with tiki torches and confederate flags take to the streets of South Park. Randy comes to grips with what it means to be white in today's society.
09/13/2017
S21 • E2
South Park
Put It Down

When Tweek is caught in the middle of a petty conflict, it drives his relationship with Craig to the brink.
09/20/2017