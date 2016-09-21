South Park

Put It Down

Season 21 E 2 • 09/20/2017

When Tweek is caught in the middle of a petty conflict, it drives his relationship with Craig to the brink.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S20 • E2
South Park
Skank Hunt

Kyle's dad manages to keep his identity as a troll a secret while he takes his on-line abuse global.
09/21/2016
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S20 • E3
South Park
The Damned

Gerald is thrilled with the media attention as he continues to troll everyone and anyone.
09/28/2016
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S20 • E4
South Park
Wieners Out

The boys band together to stand up for their rights.
10/12/2016
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S20 • E5
South Park
Douche and a Danish

Giant Douche wants out of the Presidential race.
10/19/2016
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S20 • E6
South Park
Fort Collins

An entire city in Colorado gets hacked. Gerald and Cartman may lose everything when their complete history of internet activity becomes public.
10/26/2016
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S20 • E7
South Park
Oh, Jeez

Gerald comes face-to-face with the Troll Hunter.
11/09/2016
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S20 • E8
South Park
Members Only

The new President-elect pays a visit to his hometown.
11/16/2016
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S20 • E9
South Park
Not Funny

Cartman is certain that Butters is trying to steal his girlfriend.
11/30/2016
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S20 • E10
South Park
The End of Serialization As We Know It

Cartman finally understands why Heidi wants to get him to Mars.
12/07/2016
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S21 • E1
South Park
White People Renovating Houses

Protestors armed with tiki torches and confederate flags take to the streets of South Park. Randy comes to grips with what it means to be white in today's society.
09/13/2017
Full Ep
21:59

S21 • E2
South Park
Put It Down

When Tweek is caught in the middle of a petty conflict, it drives his relationship with Craig to the brink.
09/20/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S21 • E3
South Park
Holiday Special

In a return to form, a forbidden love story between a white man and a Native American man unfolds. However, the boys' story exploits people's misery for laughs. 4 ½ out of 5 stars. A-
09/27/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S21 • E4
South Park
Franchise Prequel

Professor Chaos has found the perfect tool to spread lies and misinformation about Coon and Friends. In trying to save their reputation, the boys come face to face with Mark Zuckerberg.
10/11/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S21 • E5
South Park
Hummels & Heroin

Drugs are flowing into South Park. A passionate young health advocate has traced the source of these illegal meds and is about to expose Stan Marsh.
10/18/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S21 • E6
South Park
Sons a Witches

This year at the traditional Halloween get together, a witch casts a spell that terrorizes the town and ruins Halloween for the boys. Cartman sees a way to use the witch's power to his advantage.
10/25/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S21 • E7
South Park
Doubling Down

Kyle doesn't understand why Heidi won't break up with Cartman. He's playing with fire when he gets in the middle of the school's most talked about couple.
11/08/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S21 • E8
South Park
Moss Piglets

Jimmy and Timmy's project has caught the attention of some very important people. Their experiment could have far reaching implications that could save the world… and they might even win first prize in this year's science fair.
11/15/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S21 • E9
South Park
SUPER HARD PCness

PC Principal is wrestling with some unfamiliar feelings. Meanwhile, boys will be boys except for Kyle who, for the first time, seems to see things differently from the rest of his friends.
11/29/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S21 • E10
South Park
Splatty Tomato

The children of South Park claim to have seen Mr. Garrison lurking around town and they're frightened. The town comes together to make the President go away.
12/06/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S22 • E1
South Park
Dead Kids

Dead Kids - Sharon is abnormally emotional and it's really getting Randy down.
09/26/2018
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S22 • E2
South Park
A Boy and a Priest

The town finds the church doors locked and there's no sign of Butters or the Pastor.
10/03/2018