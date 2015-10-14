South Park
Wieners Out
Season 20 E 4 • 10/12/2016
The boys band together to stand up for their rights.
S19 • E4South ParkYou're Not Yelping
Cartman considers himself the top on-line restaurant reviewer in South Park.
10/14/2015
S19 • E5South ParkSafe Space
Cartman is the latest victim of body shaming.
10/21/2015
S19 • E6South ParkTweek x Craig
The Asian girls in school are drawing dreamy pictures of Tweek and Craig.
10/28/2015
S19 • E7South ParkNaughty Ninjas
The citizens of South Park decide they no longer need a police force in town.
11/11/2015
S19 • E8South ParkSponsored Content
Jimmy's integrity as a newsman runs smack into PC Principal's ideology.
11/18/2015
S19 • E9South ParkTruth and Advertising
PC Principal disappears with two of the 4th grade students.
12/02/2015
S19 • E10South ParkPC Principal Final Justice
Kyle has chosen a dangerous alliance over his friendship with Stan.
12/09/2015
S20 • E1South ParkMember Berries
Garrison is still hot on the campaign trail.
09/14/2016
S20 • E2South ParkSkank Hunt
Kyle's dad manages to keep his identity as a troll a secret while he takes his on-line abuse global.
09/21/2016
S20 • E3South ParkThe Damned
Gerald is thrilled with the media attention as he continues to troll everyone and anyone.
09/28/2016
S20 • E4South ParkWieners Out
The boys band together to stand up for their rights.
10/12/2016
S20 • E5South ParkDouche and a Danish
Giant Douche wants out of the Presidential race.
10/19/2016
S20 • E6South ParkFort Collins
An entire city in Colorado gets hacked. Gerald and Cartman may lose everything when their complete history of internet activity becomes public.
10/26/2016
S20 • E7South ParkOh, Jeez
Gerald comes face-to-face with the Troll Hunter.
11/09/2016
S20 • E8South ParkMembers Only
The new President-elect pays a visit to his hometown.
11/16/2016
S20 • E9South ParkNot Funny
Cartman is certain that Butters is trying to steal his girlfriend.
11/30/2016
S20 • E10South ParkThe End of Serialization As We Know It
Cartman finally understands why Heidi wants to get him to Mars.
12/07/2016
S21 • E1South ParkWhite People Renovating Houses
Protestors armed with tiki torches and confederate flags take to the streets of South Park. Randy comes to grips with what it means to be white in today's society.
09/13/2017
S21 • E2South ParkPut It Down
When Tweek is caught in the middle of a petty conflict, it drives his relationship with Craig to the brink.
09/20/2017
S21 • E3South ParkHoliday Special
In a return to form, a forbidden love story between a white man and a Native American man unfolds. However, the boys' story exploits people's misery for laughs. 4 ½ out of 5 stars. A-
09/27/2017